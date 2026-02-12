World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Starts Evacuating Tourists from Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

Society

Nordwind Airlines has organized five flights to carry passengers from Cuba to Moscow, while citizens of the Republic of Cuba will not be permitted to board, the carrier's press service announced.

A beach in Varadero, Cuba
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Emmanuel Huybrechts, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
A beach in Varadero, Cuba

Special Flights from Cuban Resorts

The airline stated that it scheduled flights "to ensure transportation of passengers currently located in Cuba, with the exception of citizens of the Republic of Cuba.”

Tourists will be able to depart from Varadero to Moscow on flight N4-556 on February 12, 14, and 18. Another flight, N4-552, will operate from Cayo Coco to Moscow on February 17. Flight N4-558 will depart from Holguín on February 21.

Foreign tourists who remain in Moscow will have the option to fly to Varadero on February 14 aboard flight N4-555.

Flight Program Suspension

"The flight program to Cuba will be suspended until the situation with aircraft refueling on Cuban territory stabilizes,” the airline said.

Fuel Shortage and Political Context

The fuel deficit on the island followed tighter US policy toward Cuba. In late January, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency, citing a national security threat from Cuba. Under this decision, the United States gained the authority to impose additional duties on imports from any country that supplies oil to the island, directly or indirectly.

According to the Russian Union of Travel Industry, around four thousand organized tourists from Russia currently remain in Cuba. Rosaviatsiya confirmed that authorities will arrange the return of Russian tourists, after which flights will cease until fuel conditions improve.

Russian Oil Supplies

Russia, as stated by the Russian ambassador in Havana, has delivered oil to Cuba on multiple occasions. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia intends to provide all necessary support to the Cuban people. The Russian Embassy in Cuba reported on February 12 that humanitarian shipments of oil and petroleum products are expected in the near future.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Giant Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia's Arctic Region, Cause Oil Refinery Fire
Hotspots and Incidents
Giant Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia's Arctic Region, Cause Oil Refinery Fire
Trump First Western Leader to Acknowledge NATO Expansion’s Role in Ukraine Conflict
World
Trump First Western Leader to Acknowledge NATO Expansion’s Role in Ukraine Conflict
Popular
French U-Turn: Macron’s Russia Comments Highlight Growing Rifts Inside the EU

Emmanuel Macron’s latest remarks on Russia and European security have reignited debate inside the European Union over dialogue, strategy, and the future of relations with Moscow.

French U-Turn: Macron’s Russia Comments Highlight Growing Rifts Inside the EU
Russian Il-62M Military Aircraft Lands in Caracas, Flight Data Shows
Russian Il-62M Military Aircraft Lands in Caracas, Flight Data Shows
Russian Soldiers Call Telegram 'Indispensable' for Frontline Operations
Zelensky Faces Election Speculation as Zaluzhny, Klitschko, Poroshenko Named Possible Rivals
French U-Turn: Macron’s Russia Comments Highlight Growing Rifts Inside the EU Lyuba Lulko Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets Oleg Artyukov Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain Andrey Mihayloff
Ukraine Considers Talks With Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Snow-Clearing Worker Suspended on Wires After Falling from Roof
Russia Counts 45 Million Sparrows During Annual Census
Russia Counts 45 Million Sparrows During Annual Census
Last materials
'Black Sky' Alert Issued in Nizhny Tagil Over Industrial Emissions
Russia Starts Evacuating Tourists from Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis
Abrams Tank Modernization Reversed: SEPv4 Dropped Over 80-Ton Limit
Trump First Western Leader to Acknowledge NATO Expansion’s Role in Ukraine Conflict
Mass Food Poisoning and Diarrhea Hit Ukraine’s Parliament Members
Russian Hypersonic Missiles Hit Lviv Aircraft Plant With F-16 and Mirage 2000 Jets
IOC Disqualifies Ukrainian Skeleton Athlete at Olympics 2026 Over His Helmet
Giant Ukrainian Drones Strike Russia's Arctic Region, Cause Oil Refinery Fire
French U-Turn: Macron’s Russia Comments Highlight Growing Rifts Inside the EU
Winter-Proof Beauty: Three Frost-Resistant Shrubs That Transform Your Garden All Year
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.