Russia Starts Evacuating Tourists from Cuba Amid Fuel Crisis

Nordwind Airlines has organized five flights to carry passengers from Cuba to Moscow, while citizens of the Republic of Cuba will not be permitted to board, the carrier's press service announced.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Emmanuel Huybrechts, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A beach in Varadero, Cuba

Special Flights from Cuban Resorts

The airline stated that it scheduled flights "to ensure transportation of passengers currently located in Cuba, with the exception of citizens of the Republic of Cuba.”

Tourists will be able to depart from Varadero to Moscow on flight N4-556 on February 12, 14, and 18. Another flight, N4-552, will operate from Cayo Coco to Moscow on February 17. Flight N4-558 will depart from Holguín on February 21.

Foreign tourists who remain in Moscow will have the option to fly to Varadero on February 14 aboard flight N4-555.

Flight Program Suspension

"The flight program to Cuba will be suspended until the situation with aircraft refueling on Cuban territory stabilizes,” the airline said.

Fuel Shortage and Political Context

The fuel deficit on the island followed tighter US policy toward Cuba. In late January, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency, citing a national security threat from Cuba. Under this decision, the United States gained the authority to impose additional duties on imports from any country that supplies oil to the island, directly or indirectly.

According to the Russian Union of Travel Industry, around four thousand organized tourists from Russia currently remain in Cuba. Rosaviatsiya confirmed that authorities will arrange the return of Russian tourists, after which flights will cease until fuel conditions improve.

Russian Oil Supplies

Russia, as stated by the Russian ambassador in Havana, has delivered oil to Cuba on multiple occasions. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia intends to provide all necessary support to the Cuban people. The Russian Embassy in Cuba reported on February 12 that humanitarian shipments of oil and petroleum products are expected in the near future.