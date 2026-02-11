World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russia Counts 45 Million Sparrows During Annual Census

Society

About 45 million sparrows live across Russia, ornithologist and director of the Zoological Museum of Moscow State University, Mikhail Kalyakin said, RIA Novosti reports. From February 7 to 15, the annual nationwide census is being conducted, during which participants assess the numbers of house and field sparrows.

Воробей домашний
Photo: flickr.com by Ernst Vikne, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Воробей домашний

"For the European part of Russia, the numbers are relatively clear — about 20 million of both house and field sparrows. In the Asian part, we can only extrapolate these figures and cautiously add another two to three million for each species," explained Kalyakin.

Other Sparrow Species in Russia

There are other sparrow species in Russia, but they are not included in the census, so their numbers can only be estimated. The red sparrow population likely does not exceed 5,000 birds. The black-breasted sparrow, according to the Atlas of Birds of the European part of Russia, is more common, with an estimated 10,000-90,000 pairs. Experts believe the real number is closer to the lower end, around 20-30 thousand pairs.

How the Census Works

The sparrow census is conducted in two stages: winter, in February, and summer, in August. This approach allows specialists to gather precise information on bird populations across as much territory as possible.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia Prepares to Slow Down Telegram
Russia
Russia Prepares to Slow Down Telegram
Ukraine Considers Talks With Vladimir Putin in Moscow
World
Ukraine Considers Talks With Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Satellite Images Allegedly Show Oreshnik Missile Launchers in Belarus
World
Satellite Images Allegedly Show Oreshnik Missile Launchers in Belarus
Popular
Brussels Wants Concessions From Russia Before Peace Talks

The European Union intends to approach potential negotiations on Ukraine with a concrete list of demands for Russia, rather than general political statements, according to EU officials.

Brussels Wants Concessions From Russia Before Peace Talks
Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'
Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'
Aliyev and Vance Seal New US–Azerbaijan Strategic Pact
Reports Claim Azov Fighters Died by Suicide Amid Heavy Fire Near Konstantinovka
Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets Oleg Artyukov No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy Lyuba Lulko Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain Andrey Mihayloff
Frozen Funds Dispute: Russia Moves Toward International Litigation
Memory Chip Shortage Reshapes Global Financial Markets
No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy
No More Anchorage Illusions: Moscow Reassesses US Strategy
Last materials
Russian Imports of Chinese Cars Drop Almost Half in 2025
School Shooting in Southern Russia: Security Guard Killed After He Stopped Attacker
One of Russia’s Leading Gas Companies Suffers Profit Slump
Ukraine Considers Talks With Vladimir Putin in Moscow
Russian Il-62M Military Aircraft Lands in Caracas, Flight Data Shows
Simple Post-Meal Habit Could Support Metabolism and Heart Health
Satellite Images Allegedly Show Oreshnik Missile Launchers in Belarus
Russian Zoos Report Capybara Shortage as Global Craze Reaches Peak
Ex-Head of Russian Athletics Federation Dies Amid Shocking Incident
Ukrainian Skeleton Athlete Challenges IOC Helmet Ban
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.