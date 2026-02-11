Snow-Clearing Worker Suspended on Wires After Falling from Roof

In St. Petersburg, a janitor cleaning snow fell from a roof and became suspended on wires at the level of the sixth floor, reports the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident occurred on Pravdy Street in the city center. Emergency responders managed to help the man safely descend from the wires. Fortunately, he did not suffer serious injuries.

The prosecutor's office will review the management company that employed the janitor for compliance with labor safety regulations. Witnesses noted that the worker was cleaning the roof without any safety harness.

The incident highlights the risks associated with snow removal on rooftops, emphasizing the importance of proper safety equipment and adherence to occupational health standards.