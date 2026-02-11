World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Zoos Report Capybara Shortage as Global Craze Reaches Peak

Society

Russian zoos have encountered a shortage of capybaras due to the animal's rapidly growing popularity, according to RIA Novosti, which cited Sergey Pisarev, a member of the presidium of the Union of Zoos and Aquariums of Russia.

Capibara
Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Capibara

Pisarev explained that many zoos across the country began seeking capybaras for their collections once the species turned into a widespread trend. However, significantly increasing the number of newborn animals remains difficult.

Russia has only a small number of facilities capable of breeding capybaras, making it impossible to meet the sudden surge in demand.

"Because capybaras are not considered a vulnerable species, the zoo community did not focus much attention on breeding them. Capybaras mate only in water, so every pair requires a separate pool maintained at around 26 degrees Celsius. That means dedicated heated spaces, which demand both investment and time,” Pisarev said.

Why Capybaras Became So Popular

The capybara's rise to global fame largely stems from social media, where the animal's calm demeanor and unusually tolerant behavior captured public attention. Videos showing capybaras peacefully interacting with a wide variety of other animals — from birds to predators — spread rapidly online.

The species' relaxed appearance, expressive faces, and reputation as one of the friendliest mammals helped transform it into an internet phenomenon. Memes, viral videos, and pop culture references further reinforced its status as a symbol of tranquility and sociability.

This digital exposure sparked interest not only among animal lovers but also among zoos eager to attract visitors with a highly recognizable and charismatic species.

About the Capybara

The capybara, known scientifically as Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris, is the world's largest rodent. Native to South America, the animal inhabits regions near bodies of water, including rivers, lakes, marshes, and wetlands.

Capybaras thrive in warm climates and depend heavily on aquatic environments. Water plays a crucial role in their daily lives, providing protection from predators, helping regulate body temperature, and enabling reproduction.

These semi-aquatic mammals typically live in social groups and feed primarily on grasses and other vegetation. Their adaptability allows them to survive in a range of habitats, provided that access to water remains constant.

The species' distinctive lifestyle and gentle temperament have contributed significantly to its growing appeal worldwide.

