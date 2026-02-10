Genrikh Padva, Architect of Russia’s Death Penalty Moratorium, Passes Away

Genrikh Padva, an honored lawyer of Russia and one of the most prominent figures in the country's legal profession, has died at the age of 94. He had a stroke, his wife said on February 9.

Padva was born in Moscow in 1931 and began his legal career with the Kalinin Regional Bar Association. Over the following decades, he became one of the most respected defense attorneys in the Soviet Union and later in modern Russia.

Architect of the Death Penalty Moratorium

Padva played a decisive role in the introduction of Russia's moratorium on the death penalty. Acting as a legal representative in the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, he defended one of the applicants whose complaint led the court to rule that capital punishment was incompatible with the Constitution.

Advokatskaya Gazeta noted that Padva's legal arguments helped shape one of the most consequential judicial decisions in modern Russian history.

High-Profile Cases and International Recognition

Throughout his career, Padva represented a wide range of prominent clients. Among them were Olga Ivinskaya, a close companion of writer Boris Pasternak, actor Vladislav Galkin, businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Lev Vainberg, and former Yukos head Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Padva also defended criminal figures, including Vyacheslav Ivankov, known as Yaponchik, demonstrating his belief that every defendant was entitled to professional legal defense.

Major Legal Victories

Thanks to Padva's efforts, criminal proceedings initiated in Switzerland against former Kremlin property manager Pavel Borodin were terminated. Borodin had previously been detained in the United States on allegations of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In 2003, Padva and his colleague Alexander Gofshtein secured the acquittal of Azerbaijani politician and businessman Frank Elcaponi, who had been arrested in Moscow with a kilogram of heroin. The defense successfully proved that the narcotics had been planted.

Over decades of courtroom battles, Genrikh Padva became a symbol of Russian advocacy, widely regarded as a lawyer whose professionalism, independence, and authority defined an entire era of the legal profession.