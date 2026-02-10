World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Genrikh Padva, Architect of Russia’s Death Penalty Moratorium, Passes Away

Society

Genrikh Padva, an honored lawyer of Russia and one of the most prominent figures in the country's legal profession, has died at the age of 94. He had a stroke, his wife said on February 9.

Candle 1 (Unsplash)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by David Monje, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Candle 1 (Unsplash)

Padva was born in Moscow in 1931 and began his legal career with the Kalinin Regional Bar Association. Over the following decades, he became one of the most respected defense attorneys in the Soviet Union and later in modern Russia.

Architect of the Death Penalty Moratorium

Padva played a decisive role in the introduction of Russia's moratorium on the death penalty. Acting as a legal representative in the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation, he defended one of the applicants whose complaint led the court to rule that capital punishment was incompatible with the Constitution.

Advokatskaya Gazeta noted that Padva's legal arguments helped shape one of the most consequential judicial decisions in modern Russian history.

High-Profile Cases and International Recognition

Throughout his career, Padva represented a wide range of prominent clients. Among them were Olga Ivinskaya, a close companion of writer Boris Pasternak, actor Vladislav Galkin, businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Lev Vainberg, and former Yukos head Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Padva also defended criminal figures, including Vyacheslav Ivankov, known as Yaponchik, demonstrating his belief that every defendant was entitled to professional legal defense.

Major Legal Victories

Thanks to Padva's efforts, criminal proceedings initiated in Switzerland against former Kremlin property manager Pavel Borodin were terminated. Borodin had previously been detained in the United States on allegations of money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

In 2003, Padva and his colleague Alexander Gofshtein secured the acquittal of Azerbaijani politician and businessman Frank Elcaponi, who had been arrested in Moscow with a kilogram of heroin. The defense successfully proved that the narcotics had been planted.

Over decades of courtroom battles, Genrikh Padva became a symbol of Russian advocacy, widely regarded as a lawyer whose professionalism, independence, and authority defined an entire era of the legal profession.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Reports Claim Azov Fighters Died by Suicide Amid Heavy Fire Near Konstantinovka
Hotspots and Incidents
Reports Claim Azov Fighters Died by Suicide Amid Heavy Fire Near Konstantinovka
India Detains Oil Tankers at Sea as Russian Crude Faces Growing Pressure in Asia
World
India Detains Oil Tankers at Sea as Russian Crude Faces Growing Pressure in Asia
Popular
Former Alfa-Bank Executive’s Ex-Wife Appeals to Putin Before Committing Suicide

Shortly before her tragic death, Aliya Galitskaya, ex-wife of Alfa-Bank board member Alexander Galitsky, recorded a video plea to President Putin alleging threats, custody disputes, and political disagreements

Former Alfa-Bank Executive’s Ex-Wife Appeals to Putin Before Committing Suicide
Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins
Lavrov Warns Europe of Full Military Response If Aggression Against Russia Begins
India Detains Oil Tankers at Sea as Russian Crude Faces Growing Pressure in Asia
FSB Reveals New Details of Assassination Attempt on Russian General
Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain Andrey Mihayloff UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation Oleg Artyukov The Matcha Myth: What the Green Latte Actually Does to Your Iron Evgeniya Petrova
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
After Anchorage Talks, US Took Steps That Undercut Peace — Russian Foreign Minister
What Really Causes Stomach Cancer: Expert Explanation
What Really Causes Stomach Cancer: Expert Explanation
Last materials
Russian Orthodox Church Rejects Claims of Shared Faith With Islam
Rare Photo Shows Mid-Air Refueling of Russia’s 'Doomsday Aircraft'
Reports Claim Azov Fighters Died by Suicide Amid Heavy Fire Near Konstantinovka
Former Wagner Fighter and Battalion Commander Aik Gasparyan Killed in Combat
Former Alfa-Bank Executive’s Ex-Wife Appeals to Putin Before Committing Suicide
Energy Crisis in Cuba Escalates as Flights, Hotels, and Tourism Come Under Strain
Russia Moves Toward Launch of First Recombinant Allergy Vaccine
Fashion Trends 2026: New Neutral Colors Replace Black, White, and Beige
Analysts Doubt Epstein Case Fallout Will Topple Britain’s Prime Minister
UK Considers Selling Seized Russian Oil, Raising Fears of Maritime Escalation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.