Boxing Coach Assaults Disabled Young Man in Elevator in Barnaul

In the city of Barnaul, Dmitry Sukhotsky, a member of the regional boxing federation and head of the children's boxing school Puncher, allegedly assaulted a young man with cerebral palsy named Maxim inside an elevator. Relatives of the victim told Ostorozhno, Novosti that the boxer was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

According to those close to the victim, the attack occurred inside an apartment building, where the young man was beaten without provocation.

Conflicting Statements From the Accused

In a comment to Komsomolskaya Pravda, Sukhotsky denied any involvement and claimed the incident was fabricated.

"These are all fakes. I'm already tired of the calls. That's not me in the video. There are a lot of hooligans living here who don't like me. They shout, cause disturbances, scream in the stairwell. This all happened in my building, in my entrance. Soon the whole world will collapse with videos like this," Sukhotsky said.

However, in a separate comment to Bankfax, Sukhotsky confirmed that he had struck the young man, while downplaying the severity of the incident.

"Nothing serious happened there. He was drunk and started bothering me himself. I hit him a couple of times in the body and then pushed him out of the elevator," he stated.

Criminal Case Opened

Following the incident, the Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of hooliganism. Law enforcement authorities are currently examining video footage and witness statements to establish the full circumstances of the assault.