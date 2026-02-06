World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Nokia N8 Returns in 2026 Thanks to Custom Firmware by Enthusiasts

Society

Enthusiasts have revived the smartphone Nokia N8, which was popular in the 2010s, Android Authority reports.

Nokia N8
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Karakatsanis, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Nokia N8

The Nokia N8 launched in 2010 and became one of the company's first smartphones with a touchscreen and the Symbian operating system. By 2026, however, the legendary device had become outdated in terms of software. Journalists discovered that enthusiasts had written custom firmware for the N8 and effectively brought the device back to life.

"If you buy an N8 today, you will most likely find that it is slow, outdated, and full of non-functioning app links,” the authors noted.

Independent developers created a proprietary operating system for the cult phone based on Nokia Belle, optimized the interface, and configured the camera. They also set up an application store specifically for the device.

Strong Hardware Despite Outdated Software

Experts at Android Authority pointed out that the Nokia N8 falls behind modern devices due to its outdated operating system, but its hardware specifications remain relatively advanced. The gadget features an AMOLED display, internet access, and a 12-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a xenon flash.

According to journalists, the new firmware makes the interface fast, while the camera becomes functional and user-friendly. They also noted that the Nokia N8 is known for its repairability. Users can replace the battery themselves by unscrewing Torx screws.

In early February, journalists from CNet conducted an independent test and evaluated the battery life of popular smartphones. They named the iPhone 17 Pro Max, OnePlus 15, and iPhone 17 as the most power-efficient devices.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev attacked by Gunman Posing as Food Courier
Hotspots and Incidents
GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev attacked by Gunman Posing as Food Courier
Russia and US Near Agreement to Continue Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
World
Russia and US Near Agreement to Continue Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
World
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Popular
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign

Social media users revived a theory linking Oksana Fedorova’s loss of the Miss Universe title to fears surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed attention to her conflict with contest organizers and her meeting with Donald Trump.

Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
Ukraine Seeks Guarantees on Odessa as Russia Returns Istanbul Terms to the Table Lyuba Lulko Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology Marina Lebedeva Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign Andrey Mihayloff
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Last materials
Ukraine Seeks Guarantees on Odessa as Russia Returns Istanbul Terms to the Table
Russia’s International Reserves Surge Past $833 Billion by February 2026
Your Cup of Espresso: A Battle Between Time, Taste, and Technology
US Calls New START Flawed, Russia Says It Cannot Be Renewed on Previous Terms
Swiss Foreign Minister Discusses Ukraine Peace Efforts With Lavrov in Moscow
World Day Without a Mobile Phone: Why Millions Disconnect Every February
Solar Activity and Magnetic Storms: What Science Says About Their Impact
First Iran–US Nuclear Talks Since June War Open in Oman
GRU Deputy Chief Alexeyev attacked by Gunman Posing as Food Courier
Ukraine Launches HIMARS Missiles Striking Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol Regions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.