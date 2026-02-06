Nokia N8 Returns in 2026 Thanks to Custom Firmware by Enthusiasts

Enthusiasts have revived the smartphone Nokia N8, which was popular in the 2010s, Android Authority reports.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by John Karakatsanis, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Nokia N8

The Nokia N8 launched in 2010 and became one of the company's first smartphones with a touchscreen and the Symbian operating system. By 2026, however, the legendary device had become outdated in terms of software. Journalists discovered that enthusiasts had written custom firmware for the N8 and effectively brought the device back to life.

"If you buy an N8 today, you will most likely find that it is slow, outdated, and full of non-functioning app links,” the authors noted.

Independent developers created a proprietary operating system for the cult phone based on Nokia Belle, optimized the interface, and configured the camera. They also set up an application store specifically for the device.

Strong Hardware Despite Outdated Software

Experts at Android Authority pointed out that the Nokia N8 falls behind modern devices due to its outdated operating system, but its hardware specifications remain relatively advanced. The gadget features an AMOLED display, internet access, and a 12-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a xenon flash.

According to journalists, the new firmware makes the interface fast, while the camera becomes functional and user-friendly. They also noted that the Nokia N8 is known for its repairability. Users can replace the battery themselves by unscrewing Torx screws.

