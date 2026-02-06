Comedian Nurlan Saburov Banned from Entering Russia for 50 Years

Russian authorities have banned comedian Nurlan Saburov from entering the country for 50 years. A source in law enforcement confirmed the decision to RBC, noting that officials issued the ban on January 30.

Photo: VK Video by the channel "Nurlan Saburov", https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Nurlan Saburov

According to Baza Telegram channel, officers detained Saburov at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport after he arrived from the United Arab Emirates. A source cited by TASS also confirmed that the stand-up comedian was present at the airport. The SHOT Telegram channel reported that Saburov had returned to Russia from the UAE following the filming of an advertising campaign.

In May last year, Saburov was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport for violating migration registration deadlines. Officials ordered him to leave Russia within the established time frame and imposed a fine of 5,000 rubles.

According to available information, the comedian chose not to apply for Russian citizenship out of concern over sanctions and their potential consequences. Saburov holds citizenship of Kazakhstan.

The REN TV Telegram channel reported that Saburov earned at least 50 million rubles from concerts and other activities in 2024. The channel also claimed that the comedian ignored certain migration and tax requirements in Russia. In addition, Saburov reportedly owns real estate and other assets in the country worth at least 60 million rubles.

Earlier reports indicated that Saburov reacted calmly to the entry ban. In recent performances, the comedian joked that he might soon face problems in Russia.

Nurlan Saburov hosts the popular show "What Was That All About?” In 2020, Forbes Russia included him in its ranking of the 30 most promising people under 30 in the "New Media” category. Saburov has attempted several times to obtain Russian citizenship but remains a citizen of Kazakhstan.