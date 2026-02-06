World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Comedian Nurlan Saburov Banned from Entering Russia for 50 Years

Society

Russian authorities have banned comedian Nurlan Saburov from entering the country for 50 years. A source in law enforcement confirmed the decision to RBC, noting that officials issued the ban on January 30.

Nurlan Saburov
Photo: VK Video by the channel "Nurlan Saburov", https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Nurlan Saburov

According to Baza Telegram channel, officers detained Saburov at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport after he arrived from the United Arab Emirates. A source cited by TASS also confirmed that the stand-up comedian was present at the airport. The SHOT Telegram channel reported that Saburov had returned to Russia from the UAE following the filming of an advertising campaign.

In May last year, Saburov was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport for violating migration registration deadlines. Officials ordered him to leave Russia within the established time frame and imposed a fine of 5,000 rubles.

According to available information, the comedian chose not to apply for Russian citizenship out of concern over sanctions and their potential consequences. Saburov holds citizenship of Kazakhstan.

The REN TV Telegram channel reported that Saburov earned at least 50 million rubles from concerts and other activities in 2024. The channel also claimed that the comedian ignored certain migration and tax requirements in Russia. In addition, Saburov reportedly owns real estate and other assets in the country worth at least 60 million rubles.

Earlier reports indicated that Saburov reacted calmly to the entry ban. In recent performances, the comedian joked that he might soon face problems in Russia.

Nurlan Saburov hosts the popular show "What Was That All About?” In 2020, Forbes Russia included him in its ranking of the 30 most promising people under 30 in the "New Media” category. Saburov has attempted several times to obtain Russian citizenship but remains a citizen of Kazakhstan.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Society
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Witkoff Announces US-Mediated Prisoner Swap Agreement Reached in Abu Dhabi
World
Witkoff Announces US-Mediated Prisoner Swap Agreement Reached in Abu Dhabi
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Showbiz
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Popular
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign

Social media users revived a theory linking Oksana Fedorova’s loss of the Miss Universe title to fears surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed attention to her conflict with contest organizers and her meeting with Donald Trump.

Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
Zelensky Warns of 'Terrible Loss' if Russia Wins, Reveals Official Military Casualties
North Korean Troops Allegedly Remain in Russia’s Kursk Region
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship Lyuba Lulko Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign Andrey Mihayloff European Farmers Continue to Rely on Russian Fertilizers as Alternatives Fall Short Oleg Artyukov
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Last materials
Ukraine Launches HIMARS Missiles Striking Russia's Belgorod, Bryansk, and Oryol Regions
Comedian Nurlan Saburov Banned from Entering Russia for 50 Years
Assassination Attempt Targets Russian Defense Ministry General in Moscow
World Nutella Day: How an Italian Spread Became a Global Phenomenon
Washington Alleges EU Meddled in European Elections via Digital Censorship
US Companies Cut Tens of Thousands of Jobs Amid AI Adoption and Cost Cuts
Oksana Fedorova, Donald Trump, and the Decision That Ended Her Miss Universe Reign
Russia Confirms Low-Key Engagements with European Leaders on Security
Russia and US Near Agreement to Continue Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty
US and Russia Agree to Resume High-Level Military Dialogue After Abu Dhabi Talks
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.