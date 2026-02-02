Moscow Metro May Introduce Spot Checks of Passengers’ Mobile Phones

Passengers using the Moscow Metro may face selective inspections of their mobile phones in addition to existing security procedures, the press service of the Moscow Metro told Agency of City News Moscow.

Photo: Openverse by W. Bulach, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Moscow metro

Legal Basis for the New Measures

According to metro officials, the inspections are permitted under Order No. 34 of the Russian Ministry of Transport, issued on February 4, 2025. The document establishes updated transport security standards that allow additional checks when deemed necessary.

"New measures for inspecting mobile phones, introduced by the Ministry of Transport order of February 4, 2025, may be applied in addition to existing security procedures if required. As part of the established safety standards, all passengers in the Moscow Metro undergo screening using metal detector frames,”

the press service said.

Experience From St. Petersburg

Similar spot checks have already been carried out in the St. Petersburg Metro. There, employees conducted selective inspections of passengers' smartphones, asking them to show the device with the screen turned on. St. Petersburg Vice Governor Kirill Polyakov explained during a live broadcast that the measure was not related to fare payment methods and was introduced exclusively for transport security purposes. He stressed that the practice is part of a standard safety toolkit used at major transport hubs.

Security Rationale

Officials say the inspections are aimed at preventing potential threats rather than monitoring personal data. Showing an active screen allows security personnel to confirm that the device is a functioning phone rather than a disguised electronic device that could pose a risk. Authorities emphasize that such checks are conducted selectively and only when security services consider them necessary.

FSB Cites Concrete Threats

The Federal Security Service of Russia later cited a case illustrating why enhanced measures are considered justified. According to the FSB, an agent of Ukrainian special services was detained in St. Petersburg while allegedly preparing the assassination of a Russian serviceman. The suspect was reportedly recruited remotely and later obtained a firearm before beginning surveillance activities. During the arrest, officers found a Makarov pistol equipped with a suppressor.

"The phone contained a complete set of evidence, including correspondence with a Ukrainian handler. What lies ahead is a very long prison sentence. And this outcome is fortunate compared to cases where suspects resisted arrest and were neutralized,”

the security service said.

Balancing Security and Daily Life

Officials insist that the introduction of phone inspections does not represent mass surveillance and is instead a targeted security measure comparable to procedures already in place at airports and other critical infrastructure facilities. The Moscow Metro continues to operate under heightened security conditions, with authorities stressing that passenger safety remains the primary objective amid evolving threat assessments.