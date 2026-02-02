Hockey Legend Pavel Bure and Wife Alina Separate After 17 Years

Former Olympic medalist and legendary Russian hockey forward Pavel Bure is divorcing his wife Alina Bure after 17 years of marriage, according to a report by Komsomolskaya Pravda. The couple, long considered one of the most private families in Russian sports, is now involved in parallel legal proceedings in Moscow courts.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Frolzart, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Gala Match of the Night Hockey League Festival 32

Divorce Proceedings and Court Filings

According to court records cited by the publication, Alina Bure filed a lawsuit in November 2025 with Moscow's Nikulinsky District Court seeking a determination of the place of residence of the couple's three children. In response, Pavel Bure submitted a counterclaim to the Khamovnichesky Court, registered under the category of "other family disputes.” In that case, the listed defendants include his spouse and the Moscow Region Department of Social Development. A preliminary hearing on Bure's claim has already been postponed twice, initially scheduled for December 26 and later for January 23. The next court session is now set for February 18, 2026.

Family and Marriage Background

Pavel and Alina Bure married in 2009. Over the course of their marriage, they became parents to three children: their son Pavel, born in 2013, and daughters Palina, born in 2015, and Anastasia, born in 2018. Until now, the couple had largely avoided public attention regarding their family life.

Who Is Pavel Bure

Pavel Bure is one of the most famous figures in the history of Russian and international hockey. Nicknamed "The Russian Rocket” for his explosive speed and scoring ability, he rose to prominence in the late Soviet period and became a global star during his career in the National Hockey League. Bure played in the NHL for teams including the Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers, earning a reputation as one of the league's most dynamic forwards of the 1990s. He won the NHL goal-scoring title twice and was widely regarded as one of the most electrifying players of his era. On the international stage, Pavel Bure represented Russia at multiple major tournaments and won an Olympic medal as part of the national team. After retiring from professional play due to injuries, he remained involved in hockey administration and sports diplomacy, serving in various official roles within Russian sports organizations.

Legal Uncertainty Ahead

At this stage, neither side has publicly commented on the substance of the court disputes or on potential custody arrangements. The upcoming February hearing is expected to clarify the procedural direction of the case, though observers note that family-related litigation in Russia can often extend for months. The divorce marks a rare public development in the personal life of one of Russia's most celebrated athletes, whose career achievements long overshadowed his private affairs.