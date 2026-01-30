Naked Passenger Disrupts AirAsia Flight From Vietnam to Thailand

An incident involving a Russian-speaking passenger forced an AirAsia flight from Vietnam to Thailand to make an emergency landing, according to 112 Telegram channel.

The incident occurred on January 29 aboard an aircraft traveling from the Vietnamese resort city of Nha Trang to Bangkok. During the flight, one of the passengers became aggressive and stripped completely naked.

Passenger Walked Through Cabin and Threatened Crew

In this state, the man walked between the rows of seats and then began threatening flight attendants. The crew assessed the situation as dangerous and decided to divert the plane to the nearest available airfield.

Video footage captured the man partially dressed only in underwear. After the aircraft came to a stop, he demanded that the door be opened and began shouting profanities in Russian.

Man Ran Onto Tarmac After Landing

When the aircraft door was opened, the passenger ran out onto the tarmac, where he injured his leg. Airport security personnel quickly caught up with him and detained him.

No information has been released regarding injuries to other passengers or potential charges against the individual.