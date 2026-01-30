World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Greece Tops Global Food Ranking as World’s Most Delicious Cuisine

Society

Greek cuisine has once again been recognized as the most delicious in the world. The updated ranking of countries with the best and worst food of the year was published by World Population Review.

Top Ten Cuisines Remain Largely Unchanged

The top ten list has changed very little since 2024. Alongside Greece, the ranking includes Italy, Mexico, Turkey, Spain, Portugal, Indonesia, France, Japan, and China. Dishes from these countries received the highest scores in 2025.

According to the authors of the ranking, the least appealing food is prepared in Nicaragua, Laos, and Bolivia, which occupy the final three positions. In total, the list includes 99 countries.

How Russia, Ukraine, and Former Soviet States Ranked

Russia placed 34th, outperforming almost all countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. The only exception was Georgia, which ranked 30th.

Ukraine took 43rd place, while Belarus ranked 75th. Lithuania and Latvia placed 39th and 78th respectively. Azerbaijan finished in 56th place.

Armenian and Kazakh cuisine were rated among the least appealing, landing near the bottom of the list at 92nd and 93rd positions.

Countries Dropped From the Ranking

In 2024, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Moldova ranked even lower than Armenia and Kazakhstan. In 2025, however, these countries dropped out of the ranking entirely, failing to make it into the top one hundred.

