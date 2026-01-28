Hugging a tree for 72 hours

Kenyan Eco-Activist Sets Guinness World Record by Hugging a Tree for 72 Hours

Kenyan environmental activist Truphena Mutoni, 22, has entered the Guinness World Records after hugging a tree for 72 consecutive hours, according to the organization’s official website.

The first record in this category was set in 2024 by Faith Patricia Ariokot of Uganda, who maintained the embrace for 16 hours and 6 seconds. It was later broken by Abdul Hakim Awal from Ghana, who lasted 24 hours, 21 minutes, and 4 seconds.

Mutoni then raised the benchmark to 48 hours, but her achievement was surpassed by Frederick Boakye, also from Ghana, who recorded 50 hours, 2 minutes, and 28 seconds. The Kenyan activist has now reclaimed the title by extending the duration to 72 hours.

A Change in Strategy

While preparing for her first attempt, Mutoni practiced dry fasting and significantly reduced her water intake. She later admitted that this approach was a mistake and placed excessive strain on her kidneys.

For her second record attempt, she adopted a different strategy, substantially increasing her water consumption in the weeks leading up to the challenge.

A Message Shaped by Endurance

“I see my record not as a personal victory, but as an opportunity to give time back to the Earth — time to reflect, time to restore connections, and time to awaken collective responsibility,” Mutoni said.

During the final 24 hours of the challenge, the activist kept her eyes blindfolded as a sign of respect and solidarity with people living with disabilities.

Tree Hugging Challenge Sparks Health Concerns

The growing trend of tree hugging, often promoted for its emotional and mental health benefits, also comes with a number of overlooked health concerns. Prolonged physical contact with tree bark can expose people to insects, ticks, mites, and fungi that live on trunks and in surrounding vegetation. In some regions, this increases the risk of tick-borne illnesses, skin infections, or allergic reactions, especially for those hugging trees in forests or parks without protective clothing.

Skin-related issues are another concern. Tree bark can be rough, resinous, or covered with lichens and mold, which may cause abrasions, rashes, or contact dermatitis. People with sensitive skin, eczema, or compromised immune systems may be particularly vulnerable. In addition, sap, pollen, and spores can trigger allergic responses, including itching, swelling, or respiratory irritation.

Prolonged, continuous contact with a tree for extreme periods — such as 70 hours or more — can place significant stress on the body and lead to a range of physical changes and health risks. One of the most immediate concerns is musculoskeletal strain. Remaining in a largely fixed position for days can cause muscle stiffness, joint inflammation, nerve compression, and reduced blood circulation in the limbs. This may result in numbness, swelling, pain, or temporary loss of sensation, particularly in the arms, shoulders, and lower back.

Systemic effects may also occur. Standing or leaning for very long periods without adequate movement can disrupt circulation and fluid balance, contributing to edema, fatigue, dizziness, or drops in blood pressure. If rest, nutrition, or hydration are insufficient, the body may enter a state of physical exhaustion, with symptoms such as headaches, impaired concentration, weakened immunity, and hormonal stress responses (elevated cortisol levels). In cooler environments, there is also a risk of hypothermia, while in hot conditions, dehydration and heat-related illness become concerns.