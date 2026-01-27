World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Signs Your Phone Might Be Infected with Malware

How to Detect and Protect Your Smartphone from Viruses
Smartphone users should pay attention to unusual device behavior, as slow apps, overheating, and rapid battery drain can signal malware infection. Cybersecurity expert Alexander Dvoryansky spoke with Pravda.Ru about these warning signs and how to protect personal data.

Smartphone
Photo: 500px.com by Johan Larsson, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Smartphone

Signs Your Smartphone Might Be Infected

Alexander Dvoryansky explained that noticeable changes in smartphone behavior are key indicators of potential infection. Users might experience sluggish device performance, faster battery consumption, or apps failing to open.

"There are several signs that can indicate a smartphone virus infection. First, slow performance, where apps take longer to open and browsers operate sluggishly. Second, excessive heat and rapid battery drain. Another warning sign is being unable to access apps, social networks, or banking services, often showing errors or incorrect password messages. In such cases, restart the device, install a licensed antivirus, and run a full scan," — Alexander Dvoryansky.

Why Mobile Security Matters

The expert emphasized that many users underestimate the importance of securing mobile devices, even though smartphones contain vast amounts of personal information. Only licensed antivirus software should be used, and suspected infections should be professionally diagnosed.

"Never download software from unverified sites or click suspicious links. If someone asks you to install an app unavailable in official stores or requests access codes, consider it a red flag. Such actions can compromise the device and lead to personal data leaks," — Alexander Dvoryansky.

Potential Consequences of Smartphone Viruses

Malware on a smartphone can do more than slow down apps. According to Dvoryansky, viruses can gain access to banking apps, documents, photos, and contacts. Consequences range from stolen credentials to the distribution of malicious links from the user's account.

"Viruses can not only reduce performance but also access sensitive information, including bank apps and personal files. The results can be severe, from account theft to spreading harmful links using the user's profile," — Alexander Dvoryansky.

Preventing Malware Infection

  • Use only official app stores to download applications.
  • Install licensed antivirus software and update it regularly.
  • Avoid clicking on suspicious links or installing unknown programs.
  • Monitor device behavior for unusual battery drain, overheating, or slow app performance.
  • Seek professional diagnostics if infection is suspected.

