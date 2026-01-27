Nipah Virus Outbreak in India Raises Global Concern

Nipah Virus Could Spread Further Due to Bat Reservoir, WHO Says

Further spread of the Nipah virus remains possible due to insufficient understanding of the pathogen and the presence of a natural reservoir in South Asia, according to the World Health Organization.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Малова Алёна, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A doctor wearing PPE

WHO official representative in Geneva Tarik Jasarevic told RIA Novosti that the virus continues to pose a risk because it circulates among bat populations in certain regions of India and Bangladesh.

"Further Nipah virus infections are possible, given the known Nipah virus reservoir in bat populations in parts of India and Bangladesh, including West Bengal,”

Jasarevic stressed the need to increase public awareness of risk factors, including the consumption of raw date palm sap, which has been linked to transmission.

Russia Reports No Imported Cases

Russia's consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said it continues to monitor the situation in India closely. As of January 25, the agency reported no registered cases of Nipah virus being imported into Russia.

What Is the Nipah Virus

Nipah is a deadly virus with no approved vaccine or specific treatment. It was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak among pig farmers in Malaysia. The World Health Organization classifies Nipah as a high-risk pathogen.

The fatality rate ranges from 40 to 75 percent. The virus can be transmitted from bats and pigs to humans, as well as through human-to-human contact.

High-risk regions include Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Symptoms and Long-Term Consequences

The disease often begins with flu-like symptoms, including a sudden high fever, severe headache, muscle pain, and profound weakness.

The virus affects the nervous system. Some patients develop confusion and seizures, while severe cases may progress to coma and acute respiratory failure.

Doctor of medical sciences and professor at the Pirogov University Institute of Clinical Medicine Murat Shakhmardanov noted that the disease can sometimes be asymptomatic. However, in other cases it causes fatal encephalitis.

He added that survivors often suffer long-term neurological complications, including personality changes and recurrent seizures.

First Fatal Case Reported in India

In January, authorities confirmed an outbreak in India's West Bengal state. Five infections were reported, including cases among doctors and nurses. Nearly 100 people who had contact with infected patients were placed under home quarantine.

On January 25, reports confirmed the first fatality. One patient in Kolkata died after failing to emerge from a coma.

Russian virologists assessed the risk of Nipah spreading to Russia as extremely low. Academic Petr Chumakov of the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology said Russia lacks a natural environment suitable for the virus.

Academician Sergey Netesov, head of a virology laboratory at Novosibirsk State University, also said the likelihood of the virus spreading in Russia remains minimal.

The Economic Times previously reported that the first two cases in the current outbreak were identified shortly after the New Year among two nurses, one of whom remains in a coma. The suspected source of infection was a patient who died before laboratory testing could be conducted.