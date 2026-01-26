World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Rare Snow Leopard Attack on Tourist Reported During Skiing in Western China

Snow Leopard Attacks Skier in China's Xinjiang Region
A tourist was attacked by a snow leopard while skiing in China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, according to footage circulating on social media.

Snow leopard
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Snow leopard

The incident occurred on January 23 in a roadside forested area near Talat village in the Koktokay township. Video footage published by the account news_az on the social media platform X shows a man wearing a purple ski suit lying on the snow, while a snow leopard sits nearby and watches.

In subsequent scenes, eyewitnesses are seen assisting the injured man, whose face appears bloodied.

According to available information, the tourist was transported to a hospital, where doctors assessed his condition as stable. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Authorities Issue Safety Warning

Following the incident, local authorities increased patrols in the area and urged residents and visitors to strictly follow safety rules when encountering wild animals.

"People should immediately report any encounters with wild animals and avoid approaching them under any circumstances,” local officials said.

Snow leopards are a protected species in China and rarely attack humans. Experts note that encounters typically occur when animals are startled or their natural habitats overlap with tourist routes.

Snow leopard attack
