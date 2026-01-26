World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Flight Delays and Cancellations Hit Russia After Leonardo Reservation System Fails

Major Leonardo Booking System Outage Disrupts Russian Airlines
Society

On January 26, major Russian airlines reported a system outage in Leonardo (operated by Sirena-Travel), causing restrictions on passenger check-in, baggage handling, and ticketing operations. Belarusian carrier Belavia also experienced disruptions due to the same issue.

Flights canceled
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) by Автор изображения: DALL·E 3 by OpenAI, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Flights canceled

The Leonardo system was launched by Rostec in 2022 to replace "foreign software under sanctions." Rostec estimates that Leonardo is used by more than 60 carriers.

Impact on Airlines

Aeroflot reported limitations in passenger and baggage registration, ticket issuance, rebooking, refunds, and additional services through its sales channels. The airline warned that the outage may lead to schedule adjustments. Subsidiary Pobeda confirmed that check-in at airports is currently operating manually.

Other carriers affected include Azur Air, Yamal Airlines, and Izhevskavia. Izhevskavia CEO Alexander Sinelnikov noted issues with the Astra check-in system and Sirena sales platform, both developed by Sirena-Travel in partnership with Rostec.

Cause of the Disruption

Rostec attributed the outage to network infrastructure failures on the provider's side. An operational task force has been established to restore the system.

Airport Operations and Delays

Sochi Airport is temporarily registering passengers manually and warned of possible schedule changes. Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg is assisting airlines with check-in but noted that prolonged system outages could increase processing times. Sheremetyevo Airport also warned of potential delays.

According to Sheremetyevo's online timetable, 18 departures and 15 arrivals were canceled on January 26 from 16:00 onward. Domodedovo Airport reported six delayed departures and one canceled arrival, while Vnukovo Airport had six departing and 14 arriving flights delayed. Zhukovsky Airport reported delays for two flights.

Government and Industry Response

The Ministry of Transport and Rosaviatsia are coordinating with airlines and airports to minimize disruptions. Monitoring of domestic air traffic has been intensified.

Dmitry Gorin, Vice President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry, advised passengers to ensure correct contact information during booking, as airlines will communicate updates via email and phone. He reminded travelers of their right to forced ticket refunds in cases of major delays or cancellations, though this option is temporarily suspended until the technical issues are resolved.

Previous Leonardo System Outages

A similar system failure occurred in 2023, affecting check-in operations across multiple airlines, including Pobeda, Rossiya Airlines, Azur Air, and Red Wings. At the time, Rostec reported that the system was targeted by a massive DDOS attack originating abroad.

 

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
