Man Nearly Loses Hearing as He Lives for Two Years with Forgotten Earplug

Moscow Man Nearly Loses Hearing Living Two Years with an Earplug

In the town of Vidnoye near Moscow, a 24-year-old man almost lost his hearing because earplugs left inside his ear for years. The incident was reported by the Ostorozhno, Moscow Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Famartin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Pain in the ears

According to the report, the man sought medical help after experiencing pain in his ear. During the examination, doctors identified the cause of his hearing problems: a piece of an earplug was lodged deep inside.

The patient recalled that two years earlier he had used earplugs while working in a noisy environment. At the time, the insert from his right ear was never removed, and the fragment remained unnoticed.

Despite the earplug fragment remaining in his ear for nearly two years, the eardrum and ear canal were not damaged.