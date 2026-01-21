Arson Attack Targets Cristiano Ronaldo Statue on Madeira

A bronze statue of football star Cristiano Ronaldo was set on fire in Portugal, according to Correio da Manha.

The attacker poured a flammable liquid over the sculpture, set it ablaze, danced in front of the burning statue, and later published a video of the act on social media.

"This is the Lord's final warning to Cristiano,” the man wrote in the caption for the video.

Police Identify the Suspect

Police on the island of Madeira reported that they have identified the suspect. According to law enforcement officials, the man had previously been involved in similar incidents.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the suspect or possible motives beyond the message posted online.

Monument in Ronaldo's Hometown

The bronze statue of Cristiano Ronaldo, standing approximately two and a half meters tall, was installed in 2014 in the city of Funchal, the footballer's hometown on the island of Madeira.