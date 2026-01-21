World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia Expands School Defense Classes to Include Drone Technology

Society

In Russia, schoolchildren will be trained to assemble and operate drones during classes on the Fundamentals of Security and Homeland Defense (known for Russian initials as OBZR), RIA Novosti reports citing a government-approved list of equipment for classrooms dedicated to the subject.

Launching a copter
Photo: unsplash.com by Alexander Jawfox is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Launching a copter

New Equipment for Safety and Defense Classes

The approved list includes models of various types of weapons, such as replicas of an assault rifle and a pistol, as well as mock grenades and first aid supplies. These materials are intended for use in specialized classrooms for the Fundamentals of Security and Homeland Defense.

An additional section of the list specifies educational and methodological kits focused on unmanned aerial vehicles. Among them is a hardware and software training system designed specifically for learning how to pilot drones.

OBZR as a Mandatory School Subject

The Fundamentals of Security and Homeland Defense course is a mandatory subject for students in grades eight through eleven. In 2024, it replaced the previous discipline known as Life Safety Fundamentals, reflecting a broader update of the school curriculum.

The inclusion of drone technology highlights the growing emphasis on modern technical skills and defense-related training within Russia's general education system.

