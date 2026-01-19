World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Anomalous Arctic Cold Hits Irkutsk Region as Temperatures Plunge to −55C

Frozen Rats and Birds Everywhere: Irkutsk Region Faces Severe Cold Wave
Severe cold has gripped Russia's Irkutsk Region for more than a week, with air temperatures in some districts dropping to minus 50 degrees Celsius (-67°F) and below. Residents are avoiding unnecessary trips outdoors, while schoolchildren have been switched to remote learning.

Russia, Evenkia, frost. - Panoramio
Photo: creativecommons.org by marodЁr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Russia, Evenkia, frost. - Panoramio

Utilities Strained by Extreme Temperatures

The cold wave has triggered serious problems in the коммунальные services sector. In several towns and villages, water supplies have been cut off after pumping equipment froze solid. Local residents are attempting to thaw the machinery using heat guns, though these efforts are not always successful.

Strong winds accompanying the frost have worsened the situation. In the Mamonovsky District, power lines were torn down, leaving dozens of homes without electricity.

Impact on Wildlife and Public Health

The extreme weather has affected not only infrastructure but also wildlife. In some areas, residents report dozens of dead rats found frozen directly on city streets, underscoring the severity of the cold snap.

No Relief in Sight

Weather forecasts offer little optimism. According to meteorologists, January 18-19 will bring temperatures as low as minus 47 degrees Celsius across the region, with the northern and Upper Lena districts expected to see lows reaching minus 55 degrees.

Forecasters also warn of dense fog and heavy frost, conditions that may further complicate transport, power supply, and emergency response efforts.

