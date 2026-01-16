World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Tumor Grows for 20 Years: Russian Doctors Perform Extraordinary Surgery

Giant Liposarcoma Weighing Over 60 kg Removed in Rare Surgery
Surgeons preparing for surgery
Photo: freepik.com by peoplecreations, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Surgeons preparing for surgery

Doctors in Russia's Sverdlovsk Region have removed a tumor weighing more than 60 kilograms from a male patient, the regional Ministry of Health reported.

Click here to see the video of the surgery. WARNING: The video is disturbing

The 50-year-old man was diagnosed with retroperitoneal liposarcoma. According to physicians, the patient had experienced progressive abdominal enlargement for nearly two decades.

"Retroperitoneal tumors are particularly insidious. At first, they grow slowly and do not cause noticeable symptoms. Liposarcoma is a tumor that develops from fatty tissue and is located outside the organs, making it extremely difficult to detect. In its early stages, it literally disguises itself as an ordinary layer of fat,” one of the doctors explained.

Organs Displaced by Tumor Growth

As the tumor continued to grow, it began pressing on the inferior vena cava and completely displaced the intestines, bladder, and other internal organs, occupying almost the entire abdominal cavity.

An eight-member surgical team worked for nearly eight hours to remove the enormous mass.

Recovery and Outcome

According to the Ministry of Health, the patient successfully completed a rehabilitation period and has since been discharged from the hospital.

"After rehabilitation, the patient was released and is already returning to his usual rhythm of life,” the ministry reported.

