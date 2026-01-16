Witness to Rape in Thailand: Mysterious Death of Russian Surgeon

Details have emerged about the death of a Russian surgeon from Krasnoyarsk who reportedly witnessed a rape in Thailand. According to preliminary information, 41-year-old Timofey Borisov took his own life while attempting to evade pursuers.

According to the Telegram channel Mash, shortly after arriving at the resort, Borisov called his mother and said that he had seen a young woman dragged into bushes on one of the city streets and raped. After that conversation, the Russian tourist did not contact his relatives again.

Body Found in Hotel Room

Borisov's family later learned that his body was discovered in a room at the Devari hotel, located in the upscale Jomtien district. Doctors recorded severe traumatic brain injury and multiple fractures. Forensic experts established that Borisov died on the very first day of his vacation, January 6.

Family Suspects Violent Retaliation

Relatives of the deceased suggested that Borisov became the victim of retaliation after witnessing a crime.

According to his family's version, the perpetrators may have broken into his hotel room and brutally beaten him. In his conversation with his mother, Borisov reportedly mentioned that suspicious individuals were following him. Despite this, investigators did not consider this version. Initially, relatives were told that he had simply fallen off his bed.

In addition, the insurance company refused to cover the cost of transporting the surgeon's body back to Russia. Colleagues and former patients, whom Borisov had helped throughout his career, raised the necessary funds.

Official Version: Fall From Height

The Pattaya city police department later announced the official cause of death of Timofey Borisov. According to information sent to the Russian embassy, the tourist died after falling from the 16th floor of a hotel.

On January 6 at approximately 20:57 local time, the duty investigator of the Pattaya city police department received a report from the Devari hotel about the death of a foreign national as a result of a fall from a significant height. At the scene, police officers found the body of Russian citizen Timofey Borisov, 41 years old, lying on the ground near the hotel.

The police report also states that Borisov suffered fractures to his legs and facial bones, extensive skull damage with brain tissue extrusion, and massive blood loss. Later, the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Central Police Hospital in Bangkok determined the cause of death to be an open traumatic brain injury with rupture of brain tissue.