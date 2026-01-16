From Death Row in China to Prison in Russia: The Case of Marina Lopatina

Russian Woman Sentenced to Death in China Returns Home to Serve Her Term

Marina Lopatina, a resident of Khabarovsk who was previously sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling, has returned to Russia. She will now continue serving her sentence in her home country, according to court materials.

Photo: unsplash.com by engin akyurt is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Barbed wire

Lopatina, born in 1973, was sentenced in 2011 by a Chinese court to capital punishment with confiscation of property, with a two-year reprieve. She was accused of attempting to smuggle two kilograms of heroin from the Chinese special administrative region of Macau into mainland China.

Sentence Gradually Reduced

After a period of time, the death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment and later reduced to 25 years in prison. Lopatina subsequently provided written consent to serve the remainder of her sentence in Russia.

Both the Russian and Chinese sides approved the transfer, formally completing the procedure for handing over and receiving the convicted individual.

Under Russian law, Lopatina is considered convicted under the former Article 188 of the Criminal Code, which is no longer in force. The Russian court imposed a sentence of 12 years in a general-regime penal colony.

On Russian territory, Lopatina has slightly more than six years and six months of imprisonment left to serve.

Claims of Being Framed

Following her arrest in 2011, Lopatina insisted she had been framed by acquaintances. She was detained during a customs inspection, where border officers discovered a hidden compartment in one of her wheeled bags. The narcotics were concealed between double walls.

According to her son, who was studying in Harbin at the time, one of Lopatina's acquaintances had given her the bag, claiming it contained books and asking her to deliver it to a contact in China.

He emphasized that his mother earned a good income and had no financial motive to engage in drug trafficking.

Harsh Drug Laws in China

Despite the severity of the original sentence, Russian diplomats believed Lopatina had a chance to survive and eventually return to Russia, which ultimately happened. Under Chinese law, good behavior can lead to commutation: a death sentence with reprieve may be reduced to life imprisonment, and later to a fixed term of 25 years.

Foreign nationals may also petition to serve their sentence in their home country, although the procedure can take many years, sometimes up to a decade.

China enforces extremely strict penalties for drug-related crimes. Drug transportation alone can result in 15 years in prison, life imprisonment, or the death penalty with confiscation of property, regardless of the quantity involved.

Professional Background

Before her arrest, Marina Lopatina worked as a journalist in the early 2000s for a newspaper in Khabarovsk, later moving into the tourism business. She relocated to China after her son enrolled in a local college and eventually became deputy general director of a Chinese travel company.

Lopatina is not the only Russian citizen to face such circumstances. In March 2002, another Russian woman, Elena Timchenko, was also sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling, a sentence later commuted to life imprisonment.