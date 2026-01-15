Powerful Cyclones Trigger Fatal Snow Avalanches in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Two people were buried alive under snow in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky after avalanches descended from the roofs of residential buildings, Baza Telegram channel said.

Photo: Мария Круглова is licensed under public domain Cars buried under snow

Rescuers Unable to Save Victims

According to the report, large masses of snow fell onto two men as they were walking near the buildings. Medical teams and rescue workers rushed to the scene and attempted to free the residents from the debris, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. Both victims died at the scene.

City authorities have been warning residents about the danger of snow avalanches using emergency sirens, as heavy snowfall continues across the region.

Identity of One Victim Confirmed

One of the victims was identified as Igor Bykov, a 60-year-old employee of the Crisis Management Center. Additional details appeared on the Telegram channel Shot.

According to the report, Bykov was returning home from work when snow collapsed from the roof of a building on Sovetskaya Street. After rescuers dug him out, medics briefly detected a pulse and fought to save his life until the very end, but the man did not survive.

Relentless Cyclones Paralyze Kamchatka

Kamchatka remains under the influence of a powerful Sea of Okhotsk cyclone, which has brought blizzards and heavy snowfall. Authorities have closed several roads, shattered windows in multiple buildings, and buried cars under deep snowdrifts.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has endured a succession of intense cyclones for more than a month, according to KAMCHATKA-INFORM. Data from the Kamchatka Hydrometeorological Center shows that on January 13 alone, the city received 50 millimeters of precipitation, equal to half of the monthly average. December snowfall exceeded three monthly norms, with comparable conditions last recorded in the winter of 1997.

Another cyclone approached the southern part of the peninsula overnight from January 14 to 15, bringing renewed heavy snowfall and storm-force winds. Forecasters expect blizzards, snowdrifts, and further deterioration of road conditions in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Yelizovo, and the Ust-Bolsheretsky District.