All iPhones Have to Be Rebooted Regularly

Apple Users Urged to Reboot Their iPhones Regularly as iOS 26 Adoption Slows

iPhone owners should pay closer attention to device security, Forbes said recommending regular reboots as a simple but effective protective measure. The advice follows the release of a security-focused update for iOS 26, which includes multiple patches addressing newly discovered vulnerabilities.

Why Restarting iPhone Matters

According to the publication, rebooting a smartphone closes all running applications and background processes. This includes potentially malicious software that may have been operating unnoticed. While installing system updates automatically triggers a restart, users who delay updates may unknowingly leave harmful processes active.

"Your phone needs a reboot to ensure that no malicious software is still running on the device.”

This recommendation echoes guidance from the US National Security Agency, which advises users to restart their smartphones at least once a week as a precautionary cybersecurity measure. Apple, however, has not issued any official recommendations regarding reboot frequency.

Conflicting Views on Reboot Frequency

Experts acknowledge that opinions differ on how often smartphones should be restarted. While intelligence agencies emphasize routine reboots as a defensive practice, many consumers rely solely on system updates to maintain security. In the absence of clear guidance from manufacturers, cybersecurity professionals continue to promote weekly restarts as a low-effort safeguard.

iOS 26 Adoption Falls Short of Expectations

Concerns over device security come amid disappointing adoption rates for iOS 26. Journalists from Cult of Mac described the rollout as underwhelming, citing data from StatCounter that shows only 10.7 percent of supported devices running iOS 26.1 in early 2026.

By comparison, iOS 18.7 accounts for 30 percent of devices, while iOS 18.6 holds 29.9 percent. Previous versions of iOS typically reached adoption rates above 50 percent within four months of release, making the current figures highly unusual.

Design Controversy and User Resistance

According to analysts from MacRumors, one of the main reasons users are avoiding iOS 26 is its new Liquid Glass interface. Introduced at Apple's developer conference, the design received mixed reactions and has been widely criticized for usability concerns.

The trend is especially visible in Russia, where iOS 26 runs on only about 11 percent of iPhones. In contrast, iOS 18.7 and iOS 18.6 together account for more than half of active devices.

Security and Adoption: A Linked Challenge

As adoption of iOS 26 remains sluggish, experts warn that users who delay updates may be exposing themselves to unnecessary risks. Regular reboots, combined with timely software updates, are increasingly viewed as essential habits for maintaining smartphone security.