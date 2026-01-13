Tragedy in Siberia: Nine Infants Die in Novokuznetsk Hospital Amid Quarantine

At least nine newborn babies died during the New Year holidays in a hospital in Russia's Kemerovo Region, according to multiple media reports. The deaths occurred at a stationary maternity unit of a city hospital in Novokuznetsk, sparking a large-scale investigation and the temporary closure of the facility.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A newborn baby

Timeline of the deaths

Initial reports from RIA Novosti, citing a source at TASS, stated that six newborns had died. However, subsequent information revealed three additional deaths, bringing the confirmed total to nine infants.

According to Mash, one death was recorded during the first week of January 2026. On January 8, doctors confirmed three more fatalities, with the remaining infants dying shortly afterward during the holiday period.

As reported by Baza, four newborns remain alive and are currently under medical supervision. Shot уточнил that the surviving infants are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Possible cause: respiratory infection outbreak

The maternity ward had reportedly been closed to new admissions over the New Year holidays due to an outbreak of a respiratory infection. According to Baza, the infection may have been the key factor behind the mass deaths, with several infants dying on the same days.

The hospital confirmed on its official social media page that hospitalizations were suspended due to "exceeding the respiratory infection threshold within the facility.” A full quarantine was introduced.

The Russian Ministry of Health stated that all deceased infants had been diagnosed with intrauterine infections, which significantly increased the risks.

Staff shortages and quarantine conditions

According to Shot, the hospital was placed under quarantine not only due to patient infections but also because of a high rate of respiratory illness among medical staff. During the holidays, nursing duties were reportedly performed by orderlies rather than trained nurses.

Hospital representatives denied claims of staffing shortages, stating that the facility was adequately staffed and that the reopening date would be announced later.

Criminal investigation and official response

Regional Health Minister Andrey Tarasov confirmed the deaths and said a comprehensive investigation is underway, involving specialists from Rospotrebnadzor and Roszdravnadzor.

"The circumstances of the tragedy are being thoroughly examined,” officials said.

The regional branch of the Investigative Committee of Russia initially launched a preliminary review under Article 293 of the Criminal Code, which covers negligence. Later, a full criminal case was opened under Articles 109 ("causing death by negligence”) and 293.

The governor of the Kemerovo Region, Ilya Seredyuk, dismissed the hospital's chief physician, Vitaly Kheraskov, following the incident.

Previous complaints from patients

According to Baza, local women had repeatedly complained about the maternity ward even before the tragedy. Complaints focused on unsanitary conditions and unprofessional behavior by medical staff.

One particularly disturbing allegation claimed that doctors tore off a newborn's arm during childbirth. The hospital denied wrongdoing, insisting that all actions were taken in accordance with medical protocols for complicated deliveries.

Other mothers reported injuries to newborns and described the conditions in the ward as dangerous, stating that childbirth there carried significant risks.

The investigation continues as authorities seek to determine responsibility for one of the most severe medical tragedies in recent Russian history.