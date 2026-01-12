World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hamnet Wins Best Drama at the Golden Globes as Chloe Zhao Dominates the Night

Two Motion Pictures Celebrate Triumph at Golden Globes
Society

The film Hamnet, inspired by the life of William Shakespeare and the tragic fate of his son, claimed the top prize at the Golden Globe Awards, winning Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.

Golden Globe Awards
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Peter Dutton from Forest Hills, Queens, USA, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Golden Globe Awards

Directed by Chloe Zhao, the film also brought its creator the award for Best Director in a Dramatic Film, solidifying Zhao's status as one of the most influential filmmakers of her generation. The emotionally restrained yet visually powerful drama explores grief, creativity, and loss in Elizabethan England.

Actress Jessie Buckley, who portrayed Shakespeare's wife Agnes, received the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama. Her performance was widely praised for its depth and quiet intensity, anchoring the film's emotional core.

"This story is about absence, about what remains after loss, and about love that endures beyond words."

Another major multi-award winner of the evening was Battle by Battle, the latest film by acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson. The production was named Best Motion Picture in the Musical or Comedy category and also earned Anderson awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay in the same genre.

Teyana Taylor received the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Battle by Battle, adding to the film's strong showing during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Battle by Battle, was nominated for Best Actor but ultimately lost the award to Timothée Chalamet. The younger actor won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance in Marty the Magnificent.

The evening highlighted a clear shift toward intimate storytelling and auteur-driven cinema, with Hamnet standing out as the most critically acclaimed dramatic work of the year.

