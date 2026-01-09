Snowstorm Paralyses Moscow Roads as City Mobilizes Thousands of Workers

Moscow authorities have resorted to emergency measures to clear streets from snow, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Utilities and Public Space, Petr Biryukov, reported on Friday, January 9, according to RIA Novosti.

Record Snowfall Hits Moscow

Over 60% of the monthly precipitation fell in the capital overnight, Biryukov noted. Snowdrifts reached 30 centimeters in just two days and could increase by another 20 centimeters by the end of the day.

The snow removal operation involves 130,000 workers and 15,000 pieces of equipment, including municipal staff, engineering services, and construction units. Most resources are concentrated in the Central Administrative District and other key areas. The next phase will focus on clearing snow from roofs — over 17,000 in the city.

Snowfall Details Across Moscow

During the night of January 9, up to 20 centimeters of snow fell in Moscow, according to meteorologist Alexander Ilyin of the "Meteo” forecast center. The heaviest accumulation occurred in Kashira, where snowdrifts reached 30 centimeters. Vnukovo and Domodedovo saw up to 20 centimeters, while VDNH recorded around 10 centimeters.

Snow is expected to continue throughout Friday, increasing by 1.5-2 centimeters every three hours. Periods of lighter snowfall are predicted, but no complete stop is expected.

Traffic Disruptions and Assistance

A multi-kilometer traffic jam formed on the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD) due to the snowfall, captured on video by the Telegram channel Shot. The jam extended from Strogino to Khimki, leaving drivers stranded for over half an hour.

The Moscow Department of Transport reminded motorists that the Central Traffic Management Center provides 24/7 assistance. Currently, at least 36 patrol crews in pickup trucks and KAMAZ vehicles are operating on city roads.