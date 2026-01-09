Russian Nevalyashka Becomes Hit in Vietnam as Traditional Toy Seeks Export Growth

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Nevalyashka Captures Vietnamese Market, Plans Expansion in 2026
Society

The Nevalyashka toy (aka the Roly-Poly Toy) from Russia's Tambov region has unexpectedly found success abroad, particularly in Vietnam, where demand has noticeably grown according to the manufacturer.

Kotovskie Nevalyashki
Photo: www.tambov.gov.ru by https://www.tambov.gov.ru/
Kotovskie Nevalyashki

Vietnam Emerges as Key Market

Building on this popularity, the Kotovskie Nevalyashki Company plans to strengthen its presence in Vietnam throughout 2026. While maintaining a focus on the Russian market, the enterprise intends to explore expansion via partner sales channels, according to CEO Dmitry Zavidov, speaking to TASS.

Currently, the factory mainly serves domestic demand, though it already exports through wholesalers and distributors to Vietnam, the Eurasian Customs Union, and via intermediaries to EU countries. Direct exports are not yet implemented, but Vietnam has been identified as a priority market for the coming year.

Using distributors allows the company to delegate logistics, documentation, and retail coordination, simplifying production planning. Market expansion typically requires adapting packaging, labeling, and marketing strategies, including online channels and marketplaces.

Rising Demand and Production Plans

The factory reported increased interest after the Tambov Nevalyashka became the main symbol of the "New Year Russia" project at the National Center "Russia" in Moscow. Based on this momentum, the company expects to produce 500,000 units in 2025 — a 25% increase compared to the previous year.

Notably, Kotovskie Nevalyashki are still crafted using traditional handwork. The product line has evolved beyond simple rocking toys, now including versions that interact with smartphone or tablet applications. This innovation sustains engagement among audiences seeking nostalgia, recognition, and interactive play.

Turning a Traditional Toy into an Export Product

Production began in Kotovsk in 1958, and over decades, the Nevalyashka became a well-known item in the "children's toys" and "gifts/souvenirs" categories. Today, the toys are available at most children's retailers in Russia and the EAEU, making the Vietnamese market a natural next step for strategic, partner-based export.

Key factors for entering new markets include stable quality, clear product assortment, shelf-ready packaging, and the ability to quickly produce seasonal batches for holidays and peak retail demand.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
