Bird Feeding in Russia Could Result in Heavy Fines for Mess and Damage

Russians Could Face Fines for Bird Droppings Left After Feeding Flying Rats

Russians who feed birds in public areas could face fines if droppings or other traces remain at the feeding siteб Lyudmila Ayvar, Doctor of Law and member of the Expert Council under the Moscow Ombudsman, said in an interview with Abzats.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mr SG, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Pigeons

Feeding birds itself is not illegal

According to Ayvar, the act of feeding birds is not prohibited by law. However, if such activity results in disorder, litter, or environmental contamination, citizens may be fined under Article 8.2 of the Russian Administrative Code, titled “Violation of environmental protection requirements in waste management.”

“The fine for citizens ranges from two to three thousand rubles. For officials, it can reach up to 30 thousand, and for organizations — as high as 250 thousand rubles,” Ayvar explained.

Additional penalties for property and greenery damage

Earlier reports indicated that damage to public benches while feeding birds in Moscow can lead to a fine of three to five thousand rubles under Part 1 of Article 8.19 of the Moscow Administrative Code (“Damage to public property”).

If, in the process of feeding pigeons, citizens also damage green spaces, they may face penalties ranging from 3,500 to 4,000 rubles under Part 1 of Article 4.18 of the Moscow Administrative Code (“Damage to green plantings”).

Authorities urge cleanliness and responsibility

City authorities remind residents that while feeding birds may seem harmless, it often leads to litter accumulation, unsanitary conditions, and property damage. Citizens are encouraged to maintain cleanliness in public spaces and avoid leaving any organic waste behind after feeding animals.