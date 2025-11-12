Washing Raw Chicken Is Dangerous, Doctor Warns

Rinsing Raw Chicken Spreads Dangerous Bacteria Across Your Kitchen

Washing raw chicken before cooking can spread harmful bacteria throughout the kitchen, warned endocrinologist Zukhra Pavlova in a post shared on Telegram. The doctor referred to findings from the Food Safety Information Council of Australia, which works alongside scientists and public health experts.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kakyusei, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Chicken fillets

Water droplets spread bacteria across the kitchen

According to the study, rinsing raw chicken helps bacteria “travel” around the kitchen. When water hits the meat, tiny droplets carrying microbes scatter onto nearby surfaces such as countertops, sinks, towels, clothing, and other food items.

“When you rinse chicken under water, microscopic droplets containing bacteria fly everywhere — onto countertops, sinks, towels, clothes, and neighboring foods,” Pavlova quoted from the report.

Campylobacter is the main danger

Researchers noted that the surface of raw poultry often harbors Campylobacter, one of the most common causes of food poisoning worldwide. To reduce the risk of contamination, scientists recommend placing chicken directly from its packaging onto a separate cutting board, preventing any raw juices from touching other foods.

Safe cooking and hygiene recommendations

Everything that comes into contact with raw chicken — including hands, dishes, cutting boards, and kitchen surfaces — should be washed with hot water and soap immediately after handling. The report also emphasized that the internal temperature of the meat should reach at least 75°C (167°F) in its thickest part to ensure bacteria are destroyed, Pavlova added.

“Avoid washing raw chicken altogether. Cook it thoroughly to 75°C and clean all surfaces that touched it,” advised Zukhra Pavlova.

The reminder comes amid growing awareness about kitchen hygiene, as experts warn that even small mistakes during food preparation can lead to serious bacterial infections.