Viral Video Shows Korean Taxi Driver Defending Himself Against Group Attack

Korean Taxi Driver Knocks Out Attacker from Caucasus in Street Fight Caught on Video

A Korean taxi driver in Russia’s Rostov region delivered a swift knockout to one of his attackers during a street altercation, as shown in a viral video shared by the Mnogonatsional Telegram channel.

The footage shows at least four men of Caucasus appearance chasing a man in a business suit, who fights back with remarkable precision. In a dramatic moment, the driver floors one of the pursuers with a single, well-placed punch, leaving him motionless on the pavement before quickly fleeing the scene to avoid further confrontation.

Video of the Rostov Incident Spreads Rapidly Online

As the video continues, the attacker’s companions appear shocked and try to help their unconscious friend, urging him in worried voices to wake up. The authenticity of the recording has not been disputed, though the motives behind the altercation remain unclear.

Local media report that the incident took place in a public area of the Rostov region, but law enforcement authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the case. Social media users have widely shared the clip, praising the driver’s composure and self-defense skills.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Investigation

The incident has sparked widespread discussion online about street violence and ethnic tensions in southern Russia. Many commenters on social networks have called the driver’s reaction “measured and necessary,” while others have urged the authorities to investigate both sides’ behavior leading up to the confrontation.

As of now, the identity of the individuals involved has not been publicly confirmed, and there are no reports of any serious legal consequences following the altercation.