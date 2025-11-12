World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World's Blackest Orchid Starts Blooming in Moscow

Rare Madagascar Orchid Blooms in Moscow's Apothecary Garden
A rare Angraecum orchid from Madagascar – Maxillaria schunkeana – has blossomed in Moscow’s Apothecary Garden, according to the press service of the Moscow State University Botanical Garden. The delicate white-flowered orchid is one of the most exotic species found in nature, typically growing in the humid highlands of Madagascar and nearby Indian Ocean islands.

Maxillaria schunkeana
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by orchidgalore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Maxillaria schunkeana

“In its natural environment, the Angraecum grows at an altitude of around 400 meters above sea level, and only a handful of botanists have ever seen it in the wild. Now, Muscovites and visitors can admire this tropical marvel in person — it will be on display in one of the glass showcases of the Palm Greenhouse starting November 12,” the garden’s press service said.

Rare Orchid from Madagascar Finds a New Home in Moscow

The Angraecum comorense (syn. superbum) is celebrated for its elegant, star-shaped white petals and subtle fragrance. In the wild, this species faces severe threats from deforestation and habitat loss, making its flowering in Moscow a rare botanical achievement.

New Greenhouse Project to Expand Moscow’s Tropical Collection

Meanwhile, the VDNH complex (commonly known as the Soviet Disneyland) in Moscow will open a new tropical and subtropical greenhouse in 2026, covering an area of about 330 square meters. The project, announced by the city’s mayoral office, will become part of Russia’s first-ever biocluster dedicated to ecological education and plant cultivation.

Visitors will be able to participate in guided tours, workshops, lectures, and hands-on training programs. Specialists plan to create an autonomous climate zone with adjustable temperature and humidity settings, as well as a fully equipped laboratory for studying and cultivating tropical species.

An open-air lecture hall will also be constructed next to the greenhouse, turning the site into a vibrant hub for environmental learning and botanical exploration.

