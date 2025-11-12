World's Blackest Orchid Starts Blooming in Moscow

A rare Angraecum orchid from Madagascar – Maxillaria schunkeana – has blossomed in Moscow’s Apothecary Garden, according to the press service of the Moscow State University Botanical Garden. The delicate white-flowered orchid is one of the most exotic species found in nature, typically growing in the humid highlands of Madagascar and nearby Indian Ocean islands.
“In its natural environment, the Angraecum grows at an altitude of around 400 meters above sea level, and only a handful of botanists have ever seen it in the wild. Now, Muscovites and visitors can admire this tropical marvel in person — it will be on display in one of the glass showcases of the Palm Greenhouse starting November 12,” the garden’s press service said.
The Angraecum comorense (syn. superbum) is celebrated for its elegant, star-shaped white petals and subtle fragrance. In the wild, this species faces severe threats from deforestation and habitat loss, making its flowering in Moscow a rare botanical achievement.
Meanwhile, the VDNH complex (commonly known as the Soviet Disneyland) in Moscow will open a new tropical and subtropical greenhouse in 2026, covering an area of about 330 square meters. The project, announced by the city’s mayoral office, will become part of Russia’s first-ever biocluster dedicated to ecological education and plant cultivation.
Visitors will be able to participate in guided tours, workshops, lectures, and hands-on training programs. Specialists plan to create an autonomous climate zone with adjustable temperature and humidity settings, as well as a fully equipped laboratory for studying and cultivating tropical species.
An open-air lecture hall will also be constructed next to the greenhouse, turning the site into a vibrant hub for environmental learning and botanical exploration.
