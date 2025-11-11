World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
US-Born Soldier Serving in Russia’s Special Operation Expresses Gratitude to Putin

American Who Joined Russian Army Praises Russia and Its People
American citizen Derek Huffman, who moved to Russia and enlisted in the country’s armed forces, has publicly expressed his gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for the opportunity to obtain Russian citizenship. His remarks were published by TASS.

“I want to thank President Putin, Russia, and the Russian people, who have supported me and my family and welcomed us with open arms,”

Huffman said, adding that he considers it a great honor to become a citizen of Russia.

Family to Apply for Russian Citizenship

According to Huffman, his family will also apply for Russian citizenship within the next one to two weeks. He described the move as a natural continuation of their new life in Russia.

Background: From the US to the Russian Army

In early June, RIA Novosti reported that Huffman had joined the Russian army and intended to serve in the special military operation zone. The American citizen and his family reportedly relocated to Russia in the spring of 2024.

Kremlin Reaction

On July 25, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov commented that he had no detailed information about Huffman’s case and referred related questions to the Ministry of Defense.

“If he came to Russia, then of course he could have signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense—and only voluntarily. No one could have forced him to do so,”

Peskov explained.

Huffman’s story has drawn attention as an example of foreign volunteers seeking to join the Russian armed forces, reflecting a growing number of individuals from abroad who express ideological or personal alignment with Russia.

The Enemy Within: How Fear Became America’s Favorite Addiction
