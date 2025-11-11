World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business

Moscow Residents Shocked by Apartment Decor Covered in Designer Logos

Versace Kitchen, Chanel Sofa, and BMW Room: Moscow Apartment Sparks Online Debate
Society

A luxury apartment in Moscow has attracted wide attention online after footage revealed its extravagant and logo-filled interiors. The video, shared by the Telegram channel Stantsiya Moskvich, shows rooms decorated in themes inspired by some of the world’s most famous brands.

Gold-Plated Entrance and Designer Themes

The owners’ taste for opulence is visible even before entering the home: the front door features ornate carvings, gilded details, stucco ornaments, and a large bas-relief. Inside, nearly every room celebrates a different luxury label.

Versace Kitchen and Chanel Living Room

The kitchen is modeled after the Versace brand, with cabinets framed by the iconic Greek key pattern and a golden Medusa head as the centerpiece. The living room features a custom-made sofa with two interlocking “C”s—the unmistakable logo of Chanel.

Rooms Dedicated to Audi, LV, and BMW

Another room bears the Audi logo stretched across an entire wall, while the dining chairs display the Louis Vuitton monogram. An entire chamber is dedicated to BMW, complete with brand emblems on the ceiling, furniture, and walls, centered around a plasma TV framed by the carmaker’s badge.

The Golden Shoe Bar and Online Reactions

Perhaps the most eccentric touch is a bar built into a giant golden high-heeled shoe. Social media users quickly labeled the apartment a “flashy extravaganza,” comparing it to the style of the 1990s criminal elite, while the owners reportedly describe the renovation as “a designer masterpiece.”

“It’s like a museum of brands,” one viewer wrote. “All that’s missing is a Rolls-Royce chandelier.”

Commenters remain divided: some see the home as a display of wealth and creativity, while others call it a “monument to bad taste.” Despite the criticism, the video has become a viral sensation, offering a glimpse into Moscow’s fascination with designer aesthetics pushed to the extreme.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Battle for Pokrovsk: Russian Army Expands Control, Encircles Ukrainian Troops
Battle for Pokrovsk: Russian Army Expands Control, Encircles Ukrainian Troops
China’s Xpeng Tests New Aridge A868 Passenger Drone with Extended Flight Range
China’s Xpeng Tests New Aridge A868 Passenger Drone with Extended Flight Range
Father Saves Toddler Who Fell Into Elevator Shaft in Apartment Complex
Father Saves Toddler Who Fell Into Elevator Shaft in Apartment Complex
Video Emerges of Fatal Dagestan Helicopter Crash
Video Emerges of Fatal Dagestan Helicopter Crash
Russia’s Fully Domestic SJ-100 Aircraft Completes Key Engine Safety Test
Russia’s Fully Domestic SJ-100 Aircraft Completes Key Engine Safety Test
Video: Dozens of Ukrainian Soldiers Surrender After Encirclement Near Krasnoarmeysk
Video: Dozens of Ukrainian Soldiers Surrender After Encirclement Near Krasnoarmeysk
Typhoon Kalmaegi Paralyzes Southeast Asia — Tourists Stranded in Thailand and Vietnam
Typhoon Kalmaegi Paralyzes Southeast Asia — Tourists Stranded in Thailand and Vietnam
New Video Reveals Moment of Louisville Cargo Plane Explosion
New Video Reveals Moment of Louisville Cargo Plane Explosion
Ovechkin’s 900th Goal Sparks Celebration and Controversy in Washington’s 6–1 Win
Ovechkin’s 900th Goal Sparks Celebration and Controversy in Washington’s 6–1 Win
Man Arrested After Attempted Kiss and Grope of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
Man Arrested After Attempted Kiss and Grope of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.