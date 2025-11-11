Moscow Residents Shocked by Apartment Decor Covered in Designer Logos

Versace Kitchen, Chanel Sofa, and BMW Room: Moscow Apartment Sparks Online Debate

A luxury apartment in Moscow has attracted wide attention online after footage revealed its extravagant and logo-filled interiors. The video, shared by the Telegram channel Stantsiya Moskvich, shows rooms decorated in themes inspired by some of the world’s most famous brands.

Gold-Plated Entrance and Designer Themes

The owners’ taste for opulence is visible even before entering the home: the front door features ornate carvings, gilded details, stucco ornaments, and a large bas-relief. Inside, nearly every room celebrates a different luxury label.

Versace Kitchen and Chanel Living Room

The kitchen is modeled after the Versace brand, with cabinets framed by the iconic Greek key pattern and a golden Medusa head as the centerpiece. The living room features a custom-made sofa with two interlocking “C”s—the unmistakable logo of Chanel.

Rooms Dedicated to Audi, LV, and BMW

Another room bears the Audi logo stretched across an entire wall, while the dining chairs display the Louis Vuitton monogram. An entire chamber is dedicated to BMW, complete with brand emblems on the ceiling, furniture, and walls, centered around a plasma TV framed by the carmaker’s badge.

The Golden Shoe Bar and Online Reactions

Perhaps the most eccentric touch is a bar built into a giant golden high-heeled shoe. Social media users quickly labeled the apartment a “flashy extravaganza,” comparing it to the style of the 1990s criminal elite, while the owners reportedly describe the renovation as “a designer masterpiece.”

“It’s like a museum of brands,” one viewer wrote. “All that’s missing is a Rolls-Royce chandelier.”

Commenters remain divided: some see the home as a display of wealth and creativity, while others call it a “monument to bad taste.” Despite the criticism, the video has become a viral sensation, offering a glimpse into Moscow’s fascination with designer aesthetics pushed to the extreme.