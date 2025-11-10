World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russians Returning from Abroad Have Their SIM Card Blocked for 24 Hours

Society

Russians returning from abroad have begun receiving notifications about a temporary block on their SIM cards, according to Ura.ru. The measure restricts access to mobile internet for 24 hours after crossing the border.

Photo: Designed by Freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
“After returning from abroad, access to mobile internet will be restricted for 24 hours. Upon your return, you will receive an SMS from your operator to complete authorization,”

read the message received by one of the publication’s readers after coming back to Russia.

Ministry Confirms Temporary Restrictions

The Ministry of Digital Development confirmed the implementation of the temporary suspension of mobile internet and SMS services on SIM cards detected re-entering Russia from abroad.

“These new measures are aimed at ensuring the safety of Russian citizens. SIM cards with mobile internet access may be installed inside enemy drones and used for navigation. Temporary restrictions will enhance protection against UAV threats,”

the ministry stated.

One-Day Suspension for SIM Cards Used Abroad

On November 7, it was announced that Russia would begin blocking SIM cards belonging to citizens who had been in international roaming. For 24 hours after crossing the border, users will be unable to use mobile internet or send SMS messages. To restore service, subscribers must follow a link from an SMS and complete a CAPTCHA verification.

The government says the measure is designed to prevent SIM cards from being used in drone attacks or other security threats involving communication networks.

New Law Limits Number of SIM Cards

In addition, a new law that took effect in November limits the number of SIM cards a person can register. Russian citizens may now register up to 20 subscriber numbers, while foreign residents and migrants are limited to 10. The measure aims to improve control over telecom usage and reduce the risk of anonymous connections being exploited for illegal activities.

