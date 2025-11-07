World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
PMC Wagner Founder Prigozhin Alive? Rumors Suggest He Fled to Venezuela

Society

Rumors have emerged online suggesting that Yevgeny Prigozhin , founder of the Wagner private military company, allegedly survived the August 2023 plane crash near Tver and later traveled to Venezuela. The claims appeared in the Russian segment of Telegram and were also picked up by major outlets such as Tsargrad and Bloknot.

Evgeny Prigozhin (09-08-2016)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Михаил Метцель / ТАСС, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Evgeny Prigozhin (09-08-2016)

Claims of a Wagner-linked flight to Venezuela

According to media sources cited in these reports, amid the ongoing crisis in U.S.–Venezuelan relations, an aircraft previously linked to Wagner was seen flying to Venezuela. The publications also recall a video that surfaced after the crash showing a man resembling Prigozhin allegedly filmed somewhere in Africa.

Adding to the speculation, several Russian Telegram channels published what they claim to be a “payroll document,” suggesting that salary payments are still being transferred to Prigozhin’s account — a claim offered as indirect “proof” of his survival.

“An aircraft previously linked to Wagner was reportedly seen flying to Venezuela amid tensions with the U.S.”

Rumors of a new role as Maduro’s adviser

One version circulating online proposes that the allegedly surviving Prigozhin could have taken a new position as a military adviser to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, at a time when Caracas is reportedly seeking military and security cooperation from Russia, China, and Iran.

Russian media: no evidence supports the theory

However, Tsargrad emphasizes that there is no real evidence to support claims that Prigozhin might have survived the crash of the private Embraer-135 jet on 23 August 2023. The channel notes that, despite the persistent rumors, all official investigations concluded that Prigozhin was among those killed in the crash.

“Despite viral rumors, no credible proof exists that Yevgeny Prigozhin survived the 2023 plane crash near Tver.

The renewed speculation reflects the continuing aura of mystery surrounding Wagner’s operations and its late founder, whose influence extended from Russia’s battlefields to Africa and, allegedly, Latin America.

