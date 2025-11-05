Angelina Jolie Visits Kherson as UNICEF Ambassador, Saves Bodyguard from Mobilization

Angelina Jolie arrived in Kherson as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The actress came as part of a humanitarian aid program aimed at supporting hospitals and vulnerable communities in southern Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raph_PH, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Angelina Jolie

Humanitarian Visit to Hospitals and Maternity Ward

Preliminary reports indicate that Jolie visited several medical institutions in Kherson, including a maternity hospital and a children’s clinic. Former city council deputy Vitalii Bohdanov shared a photograph of her during the visit on social media. Witnesses said the actress spoke with medical staff, thanking them for their dedication and resilience amid wartime challenges.

Incident in Mykolaiv Region

It was also reported that Jolie’s motorcade was stopped late at night at the entrance to Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Mykolaiv Region. One of her bodyguards was reportedly taken to a local military administration office responsible for personnel registration. They held him for a long time at the military office—calls were even made to the presidential administration to resolve the matter.

Actress Personally Steps In

According to the same report, Angelina Jolie herself entered the military registration office to ensure her bodyguard’s release.

“She walked in personally while they were still discussing the issue, and there’s a video of the moment,” the source added. The situation was later resolved, and the actress continued her journey as part of her UNICEF mission.