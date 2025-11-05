Over 130 Soldiers Join Bear Defense Exercises Amid Rising Attacks in Northern Japan

In Akita Prefecture, Japan, over 130 members of the Self-Defense Forces have taken to the streets to confront bears, conducting joint exercises with local hunters, according to The Japan News on Friday.

Participants received detailed briefings on bear ecology and the use of box traps from local hunting associations and Akita Prefecture officials. They also learned how to deploy deterrent sprays and adopt defensive postures when encountering a bear.

Due to strict firearm regulations under the Self-Defense Forces law, the military’s role is limited to logistical support, including transporting and setting up traps.

Rising Bear Incidents Prompt National Response

The Akita Prefecture has seen an unprecedented surge in bear attacks on humans. Governor Kenta Suzuki requested national military assistance to address the crisis. On October 24, near the village of Higashinariuse, a bear attacked a group of people, killing one and seriously injuring three others. Authorities swiftly eliminated the adult female bear responsible.

The Japanese government has deployed significant military resources to northern regions to assist in capturing bears following a sharp increase in sightings and fatalities. Since April, there have been over 100 bear appearances in residential areas and at least 12 deaths from bear attacks.

Study on Bear Attack Survivors

Researchers surveyed 70 people who survived bear attacks in 2023. Most injuries involved the face, arms, and hands. Comparing survivors’ accounts with medical records, 23 individuals sustained multiple injuries requiring anesthesia and, in some cases, amputation of fingers or limbs. Six suffered facial nerve paralysis, and four experienced vision impairments.

Interestingly, seven individuals—10% of those surveyed—avoided serious injuries by lying face down and protecting their head and neck with their hands when confronted by a bear.