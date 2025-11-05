World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Space Veteran Rejects Talk of Faked U.S. Moon Landing

Society

Russian pilot-cosmonaut and Hero of the Russian Federation Alexander Lazutkin commented to AiF.ru on the renewed public debate about whether Americans actually landed on the Moon — a controversy reignited by Kim Kardashian in her reality show The Kardashians.

Moon
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Moon

“All those who claim that the Americans were not on the Moon present unconvincing arguments. These people have never been to space themselves — they only know from books how materials behave there, how light spreads, or how many stars are visible. They say, ‘We see this, and we’ve heard it shouldn’t be like that.’ And from that, they draw conclusions,” said Lazutkin.

Scientists Don’t Take Part in This

The cosmonaut emphasized that speculation about a staged Moon landing is often used merely to attract attention.

“Serious scientists and engineers don’t take part in this. At least, I’ve never met anyone from the space industry who would say that the Americans didn’t land on the Moon,” he concluded.

Earlier, it became known that in a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian voiced support for a popular conspiracy theory claiming that the 1969 Apollo 11 Moon landing — featuring astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin — was staged. Her remarks have reignited online discussions about one of the most persistent myths in space history.

