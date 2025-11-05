World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident

Society

In the city of Abakan, located in the Republic of Khakassia, over 30 moviegoers were hospitalized with eye injuries after a severe mishap during a film showing at the Nautilus Cinema. According to reports from the media outlet Baza, 32 people were affected in total, among them 20 children.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by A.Savin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultraviolet Lamps Left On

Preliminary findings suggest that one of the cinema’s employees failed to switch off ultraviolet disinfection lamps before the screening began. These lamps, designed to sterilize the hall between sessions, reportedly remained on throughout the showing of the family comedy Papiny Dochki (“Daddy’s Daughters”).

Exposure to ultraviolet light caused viewers to experience acute eye irritation and burns. Witnesses said that many began complaining of pain and blurred vision shortly after the movie started. Medical teams provided assistance to all those affected.

Investigation Underway

Local authorities have opened a criminal investigation into the incident. While no official statement has yet been released by the Investigative Committee of Russia, law enforcement officers have already begun questioning cinema staff and inspecting the facility’s disinfection equipment.

According to early reports, the employee responsible for turning off the UV lamps may face charges related to negligence and violation of safety protocols. Health officials in Khakassia stated that all victims are receiving necessary medical treatment, and their conditions are not life-threatening.

Public Reaction and Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked widespread concern about safety standards in public entertainment venues. Residents expressed outrage on social media, demanding stricter oversight of cinema maintenance and staff training. Experts note that UV disinfection systems, if mishandled, can cause serious harm, including burns to the eyes and skin.

Authorities in Abakan have ordered an inspection of all local cinemas to ensure compliance with safety and disinfection regulations. Officials pledged to prevent similar incidents in the future, emphasizing that “the health and safety of children must remain a top priority.”

Details

Abakan is the capital city of Khakassia, Russia, located in the central part of the Minusinsk Depression, at the confluence of the Yenisei and Abakan Rivers. As of the 2010 Census, it had a population of 165,214—a slight increase over 165,197 recorded during the 2002 Census and a further increase from 154,092 recorded during the 1989 Census.

