Serbian Football Coach Mladen Žižović Dies During SuperLiga Match

A tragic incident occurred in Serbia when Mladen Žižović, the 45-year-old head coach of the SuperLiga football club Radnički, collapsed during a league match against Mladost. The event took place in the 24th minute of the game, Telegraf reports.

Players and staff immediately rushed to his aid as the match came to a sudden halt. Paramedics arrived promptly, placed the coach on a stretcher, and transported him to the hospital. Despite efforts to save him, Žižović was later pronounced dead.

Match Stopped After Confirmation of Death

The game resumed briefly but was fully stopped 17 minutes later when the stadium was informed of Žižović’s passing. Although the hospital did not release an official cause of death, early reports suggest that he likely suffered a heart attack.

“By the time medical personnel arrived, his skin had already turned blue, almost black,” eyewitnesses told reporters, adding that Žižović had complained of nausea during lunch before the match.

Career and Legacy of Mladen Žižović

Mladen Žižović was born on December 27, 1980. During his playing career, he represented several clubs in Bosnia, Albania, and Serbia, and played for the national team of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He took charge of Radnički Kragujevac on October 23, making the tragic game only his third in charge of the SuperLiga team.

His sudden passing has left the Serbian football community in shock, with fans and players expressing deep condolences and admiration for the late coach’s contribution to the sport.