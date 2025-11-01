Russian Man Wrecks Store Shelves After Enjoying Breaking Plates

A resident of the Moscow suburb of Kotelniki caused a large-scale disturbance in a hypermarket, damaging merchandise worth around 200,000 rubles (nearly $2,500), the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya) reported.

'I Broke the First Plate for Luck'

The incident took place in a shopping mall on Novoryazanskoye Highway, where the man entered the store and began sweeping plates off the shelves. Video footage captured his “light hand movements” and the piles of shattered dishes covering the floor.

“The first plate was broken for luck, and then I got into it — I liked breaking them and wanted to break more,” the man reportedly told police.

Police Intervention and Detention

Store employees immediately triggered the security alarm, prompting a Rosgvardiya rapid response team to arrive at the scene. The 37-year-old man, a resident of Lyubertsy, was detained and taken to the local police station for questioning.

He later explained to officers that what began as a symbolic gesture quickly turned into an impulsive act of destruction. Investigators are assessing the full extent of the damage and considering administrative charges for property damage and disorderly conduct.

200,000 Rubles in Damage

According to preliminary estimates, the total cost of the damaged goods exceeded 200,000 rubles. Store representatives have not yet commented on whether they will seek compensation through civil court proceedings.

The incident has sparked discussions on social media about mental health and public behavior, with users jokingly comparing the man’s actions to “Greek wedding traditions” where breaking plates symbolizes celebration and happiness.