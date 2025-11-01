World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
World Men’s Day: Honoring Men’s Contributions to Family and Society

Society

Thanks to Russian politician Mikhail Gorbachev, male “discrimination” was symbolically addressed in 2000, leading to the establishment of World Men’s Day, celebrated annually on the first Saturday of November.

Men's suit
Photo: unsplash.com by Бен Розетт, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Men's suit

The initiative gained support from the Vienna Magistrate, the United Nations office in Vienna, and several other international organizations. Since then, World Men’s Day has been observed in many countries, though it has not been officially recognized everywhere.

This day focuses exclusively on men and highlights their positive contributions to society and family life. Men are celebrated not only as protectors of the nation but also as heads of households and responsible parents.

Typical gestures of appreciation include giving men attention, organizing a festive dinner, planning a romantic outing, or surprising them with thoughtful gifts. The day serves as a reminder that, just as women are honored on International Women’s Day on March 8, men also deserve recognition.

International Men’s Day

Additionally, International Men’s Day, observed annually on November 19, was first celebrated in 1999 in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It later gained support across the Caribbean, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and from the United Nations. Today, more than 60 countries around the world participate in this celebration.

“World Men’s Day and International Men’s Day both aim to recognize the vital role men play in families, communities, and society as a whole.”

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
