Pamela Anderson’s $38 Rose-Petal Pickles Leave Russian Blogger Unimpressed

Society

In St. Petersburg, blogger Yevgenia Verner purchased a jar of pickles from Hollywood star Pamela Anderson, who recently released a limited edition of her own marinated cucumbers.

Pamela Anderson
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Raph_PH, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Pamela Anderson

The uniqueness of Anderson’s pickles lies in their marinade — she adds rose petals to the brine. The blogger praised the product for its satisfying crunch but noted a distinct bitter undertone. She advised her followers against buying the Hollywood actress’s creation.

Anderson presented her rose-petal pickles under the brand Pamela’s Pickles in August 2025. The marinade recipe was developed by the actress’s cousin, while the idea to include dried rose petals came from Pamela herself. The product also contains pink peppercorns, guajillo chili, smoked sea salt, and Espelette pepper.

The piquant snack offers a complex flavor with herbal, smoky, spicy, and floral notes. One jar costs $38. According to Anderson, proceeds from sales will be donated to the California Wildlife Rescue Service.

“They’re crunchy, yes — but the bitterness makes them hard to enjoy,” Verner wrote to her subscribers.

Angela Antonova
Dmitry Sudakov
