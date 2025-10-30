World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russians Rush to Buy Horsemeat Ahead of Year of the Red Fire Horse

Society

In anticipation of 2026, which according to the Eastern calendar will be the Year of the Red Fire Horse, Russians have begun buying horsemeat in growing quantities for their holiday tables. According to Baza, citing analysts from Chestny Znak, domestic production of canned horsemeat has risen sharply in recent months.

Red Fire Horse
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL•E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Red Fire Horse

In March, Russia produced 39 tons of canned horsemeat, in July 76 tons, in August 118 tons, and by October output had climbed to 276 tons. Experts link this increase directly to heightened consumer demand. Farmers also report growing interest in not only canned horsemeat but also dried and cured varieties, as well as gourmet sausages made with horsemeat, lard, and spices.

Festive Superstitions Drive Culinary Choices

Part of the trend may be rooted in superstition. Social media users believe that serving horsemeat at the New Year’s feast will help “appease” the coming year’s symbol and attract prosperity. The Red Fire Horse represents passion, energy, and freedom, and according to popular belief, the New Year should be celebrated in outfits that express confidence and courage while maintaining elegance. Shades of red are expected to dominate, complemented by cream, caramel, or gold tones.

Practical Shopping Before Price Hikes

However, the surge in demand for horsemeat may also reflect a practical pre-holiday trend. Prices traditionally rise before New Year celebrations, prompting Russians to stock up early. Independent FMCG expert Alexander Anfinogenov advised consumers to buy long-shelf-life goods such as canned vegetables (green peas, mushrooms, olives, corn, or fish), salad dressings, pickles, red caviar, vegetable oil, grains, and sweets like condensed milk, honey, jam, chocolate paste, flour, and confectionery items. He also recommended purchasing poultry in advance, which can be stored frozen until the holidays.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
Americas
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Says Ukraine Conflict May End Sooner Than Expected
World
U.S. Vice President JD Vance Says Ukraine Conflict May End Sooner Than Expected
Popular
Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said after meetings with U.S. officials that the conflict in Ukraine could end within a year, emphasizing Russia’s readiness for peace and constructive dialogue

Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months
Putin Wants Foreign Media to Observe Kupyansk and Pokrovsk Amid Russian Military Operations
Putin Wants Foreign Media to Observe Kupyansk and Pokrovsk Amid Russian Military Operations
Former Crimean Prosecutor Natalia Poklonskaya Officially Changes Name to Radveda
Russia’s Sarmat ICBM and Poseidon Submersible Weapon: Putin Reports Major Advances
Desperate Citizens in a Government Shutdown — An Un-American Tragedy Guy Somerset U.S.-Brazil Conflict Escalates as Favela Operations and Sanctions Threaten Stability Lyuba Lulko Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion Oleg Artyukov
U.S.-Brazil Conflict Escalates as Favela Operations and Sanctions Threaten Stability
Putin Offers Ceasefire in Kupyansk and Pokrovsk to Allow Access for Foreign Journalists
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Lavrov: Trump’s Change in Tone on Ukraine Surprised Moscow
Last materials
Trump and Xi Hold First Meeting in Six Years, Fail to Reach Breakthrough Deals
Russians Rush to Buy Horsemeat Ahead of Year of the Red Fire Horse
Zelensky Considering Recognition of Russian Language and Church as Part of Peace Deal
Russia and U.S. Entering a New Nuclear Competition?
Washington Remains Silent on New START as Moscow Reports No U.S. Proposals
Kremlin: U.S. Did Not Notify Russia Before Announcing Nuclear Test Plans
Putin's Envoy: Ukraine Conflict Could End Within Twelve Months
Desperate Citizens in a Government Shutdown — An Un-American Tragedy
James Webb Telescope Discovers Building Blocks of Life in Nearby Galaxy
Pavel Durov Announces Launch of Decentralized AI-Blockchain Network Cocoon
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.