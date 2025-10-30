Russians Rush to Buy Horsemeat Ahead of Year of the Red Fire Horse

In anticipation of 2026, which according to the Eastern calendar will be the Year of the Red Fire Horse, Russians have begun buying horsemeat in growing quantities for their holiday tables. According to Baza, citing analysts from Chestny Znak, domestic production of canned horsemeat has risen sharply in recent months.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL•E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Red Fire Horse

In March, Russia produced 39 tons of canned horsemeat, in July 76 tons, in August 118 tons, and by October output had climbed to 276 tons. Experts link this increase directly to heightened consumer demand. Farmers also report growing interest in not only canned horsemeat but also dried and cured varieties, as well as gourmet sausages made with horsemeat, lard, and spices.

Festive Superstitions Drive Culinary Choices

Part of the trend may be rooted in superstition. Social media users believe that serving horsemeat at the New Year’s feast will help “appease” the coming year’s symbol and attract prosperity. The Red Fire Horse represents passion, energy, and freedom, and according to popular belief, the New Year should be celebrated in outfits that express confidence and courage while maintaining elegance. Shades of red are expected to dominate, complemented by cream, caramel, or gold tones.

Practical Shopping Before Price Hikes

However, the surge in demand for horsemeat may also reflect a practical pre-holiday trend. Prices traditionally rise before New Year celebrations, prompting Russians to stock up early. Independent FMCG expert Alexander Anfinogenov advised consumers to buy long-shelf-life goods such as canned vegetables (green peas, mushrooms, olives, corn, or fish), salad dressings, pickles, red caviar, vegetable oil, grains, and sweets like condensed milk, honey, jam, chocolate paste, flour, and confectionery items. He also recommended purchasing poultry in advance, which can be stored frozen until the holidays.