French Cyclist Sofiane Sehili Released from Russian Custody After Border Case Verdict

French cyclist Sofiane Sehili, known for his extreme long-distance rides, has given his first interview after being released from a Russian pre-trial detention center, saying he feels “great relief” and considers the court’s decision fair, RIA Novosti reported.

Court Ruling and Immediate Release

The Border District Court of Primorsky Krai found Sehili guilty of illegally crossing Russia’s state border but waived a fine of 50,000 rubles, counting it against the time he had already spent in detention. The cyclist was released directly from the courtroom following the announcement of the verdict.

Sehili expressed gratitude for what he called a “fair decision,” adding that he was relieved the ordeal had ended.

The Journey Across Eurasia and Arrest

On July 1, Sehili set out from Lisbon aiming to reach Vladivostok and break the world record for cycling across Eurasia. In early September, he twice attempted to enter Russia from China and was detained after the second attempt. Only about 400 kilometers remained before completing his route.

He was taken into custody on September 7 and held in the detention center of Ussuriysk, according to TASS citing Vladimir Naydin, head of the Public Monitoring Commission of Primorsky Krai.

Conditions in Detention and Communication Difficulties

According to Naydin, the foreign cyclist was held in a two-person cell equipped with a bunk bed, television, kettle, and basic utensils. He was served three meals a day, although Sehili found the food unfamiliar and asked to be given coffee. He did not complain about his living conditions.

Sehili, who does not speak Russian, initially faced communication issues with his lawyer, prompting the appointment of a new one. Through this lawyer, he remained in contact with his family while awaiting trial.

Background of the Case

News of Sehili’s detention surfaced on September 6. His record attempt took him across Georgia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Mongolia before he tried to reenter Russia near Vladivostok. The court ruling now closes a chapter in the cyclist’s ambitious transcontinental journey, which drew international attention from the endurance sports community.