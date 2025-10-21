World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chechnya Tops Russia’s Alcohol Sobriety Rankings

Society

Chechnya has become the most sober region in Russia, according to a report by Regnum citing Rosstat data on Telegram.

Grozny, the capital of Chechnya
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexxx1979, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Grozny, the capital of Chechnya

Russia Sees Lowest Alcohol Consumption in 26 Years

Rosstat’s study shows that total alcohol consumption in Russia has reached a 26-year low, averaging 7.84 liters per person nationwide.

In Chechnya, per capita alcohol consumption is just 0.13 liters. Neighboring Ingushetia ranks second at 0.62 liters, followed by Dagestan (0.89 liters) and Kabardino-Balkaria (2.25 liters). All of these regions have predominantly Muslim populations.

Chechnya, a republic in the North Caucasus region of Russia, is known for its strong adherence to Islamic traditions, which heavily influence local customs and social behavior. Alcohol consumption is widely discouraged both socially and religiously, and local laws reflect these cultural norms.

This tradition of sobriety has deep roots in Chechen society. Families and communities emphasize personal responsibility and respect for religious teachings, and alcohol is generally viewed as incompatible with these values. Social gatherings, celebrations, and ceremonies typically rely on non-alcoholic beverages, and local hospitality focuses on tea, traditional soft drinks, and other culturally significant refreshments. These customs reinforce a sense of communal cohesion and respect for local norms.

In modern Chechnya, the tradition of abstaining from alcohol is actively promoted by both the government and religious authorities. Public campaigns and community initiatives encourage residents to maintain sobriety, positioning it as a symbol of cultural identity and moral integrity. While the region has experienced economic and social transformations over the years, the commitment to alcohol-free living remains a distinctive and enduring aspect of Chechen culture.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
