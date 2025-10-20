World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Chechen Woman Found Dead in Armenia After Escaping Domestic Violence

Society

The family of Chechen woman Aishat Baymuradova, who fled her home due to domestic violence, denied any involvement in her death. Her uncle told Regnum that the family only learned about the incident through social media.

Mount Ararat and the Yerevan skyline
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Սէրուժ Ուրիշեան (Serouj Ourishian), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Mount Ararat and the Yerevan skyline

"Of course, the family is not involved in what happened. We literally found out about her disappearance just two days ago through social media," Aishat Baymuradova's uncle stated.

According to reports citing human rights defenders, Baymuradova may have left Russia independently shortly before her disappearance, seeking to escape domestic abuse.

Body Found in Yerevan

News of her death emerged on Monday, October 20. Baymuradova's body was discovered in Yerevan, where she had been living in a rented apartment on Demirchyan Street. She was reported missing on October 15. The last sighting of Baymuradova occurred when she was preparing to meet a friend she had recently met on social media.

Activists monitoring the case suspect the friend may be connected to her disappearance. Their conclusion is based on an analysis of the friend’s social media followers, which reportedly included individuals associated with Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Past Cases of Chechen Women Disappearing After Fleeing Abuse

This is not the first case of a Chechen woman disappearing while trying to escape family violence. In 2023, Seda Suleymanova left her home after a conflict with relatives who attempted to force her into marriage. She later moved to Saint Petersburg and lived with a partner. That summer, she was accused of stealing family jewelry and forcibly taken back to Chechnya, after which her whereabouts became unknown. She was officially declared missing on June 16, 2025, two years later. Another case involved 19-year-old Selima Ismailova, who went missing in 2023 after returning to Grozny. She had previously attempted to flee to Germany to escape domestic abuse.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
World
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
World
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
World
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Popular
Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the conflict in Ukraine could soon reach its end, following a White House meeting where Donald Trump declined to supply Tomahawk missiles but offered mutual security guarantees for both Kyiv and Moscow

Zelensky Says Ukraine Is Close to Ending the War as Trump Refuses Tomahawk Missiles
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Trump Warns After Call with Putin Zelensky: 'Ukraine Will Freeze and Be Destroyed'
Moscow Reveals Expectations for Upcoming Putin and Trump Summit in Budapest
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
Confiscating Russian Funds Could Trigger Legal and Economic Fallout for EU Oleg Artyukov Europe’s Fear of Washington: How the Nord Stream Case Became a Diplomatic Cover-Up Lyuba Lulko Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession Andrey Mihayloff
Russia Condemns U.S. Strikes Near Venezuela After Trump’s Anti-Drug Offensive
Europe’s Fear of Washington: How the Nord Stream Case Became a Diplomatic Cover-Up
Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations
Zelensky’s Failed Washington Visit: Bad Timing and High Expectations
Last materials
Heliotrope Care Guide: Grow Fragrant Blooms in Garden and Home
Top Interior Design Trends for 2026: Biophilic, Tech Minimalism, Retro-Futurism
Germany’s Giant Lithium Find Raises Hopes—and Serious Questions
Putin's Flight to Budapest: Share One Airplane with Trump or Take Suborbital Route
Autumn Mulching: How to Protect and Enrich Your Garden Before Winter
How to Apply Perfume Correctly: Expert Tips for Long-Lasting Fragrance
Europe’s Fear of Washington: How the Nord Stream Case Became a Diplomatic Cover-Up
Lavrov and Rubio Expected to Meet Ahead of Putin–Trump Summit in Budapest
Disturbing Confessions: Russian Maniac Details Collection of Mummified Girls and Cemetery Obsession
Kremlin Explains Choice of Budapest for Next Putin-Trump Summit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.